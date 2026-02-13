Mangia NYC Launches 2026 Easter Catering Menu A Refined Spring Celebration In Manhattan
Established in 1981, Mangia has become one of New York City's most trusted names in gourmet catering while also operating four retail locations throughout Manhattan. Known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, Mangia blends tradition with contemporary culinary style.
Celebrate Easter with Elevated Flavor
The Easter 2026 Catering Menu is thoughtfully crafted for:
Corporate spring events
Private Easter brunches
Family gatherings
Office celebrations
Large-scale catered affairs
From elegant hors d'oeuvres and vibrant seasonal salads to artisanal sandwiches, fresh pastas, and festive desserts, each menu item reflects Mangia's signature attention to detail and presentation.
Clients may choose from individually packaged options, buffet-style service, or fully staffed catering experiences - ensuring flexibility for events of any size.
A Manhattan Staple with Four Locations
In addition to catering, Mangia operates four retail locations across Manhattan, serving gourmet Mediterranean sandwiches, salads, and pastas in a self-serve, take-out friendly format. For over four decades, the brand has remained dedicated to delivering consistent quality, hospitality, and culinary excellence.
As New York enters the spring season, Mangia's Easter Catering Menu 2026 offers a seamless way to host memorable gatherings with sophistication and ease.
Early booking is recommended due to high seasonal demand.
Contact Information
Mangia NYC
422 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10017
Phone: (212) 582-5882
Menu & Catering:
Social Media:
TikTok: @mangia_nyc
Instagram:
Facebook:
