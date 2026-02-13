Saasi Hub Launches To Automate Saas Savings And Eliminate 'Zombie' Licenses

MENAFN - GetNews) As businesses continue to adopt more cloud based software to support remote working, collaboration, finance, marketing, and operations, SaaS spending is rising at an unprecedented pace. What often begins as a handful of essential tools can quickly expand into dozens of subscriptions across departments, each with its own billing cycle, licence structure, and renewal terms.







Without central oversight, SaaS costs can escalate rapidly. Teams frequently purchase tools independently, licences remain active long after employees leave, and underused subscriptions continue to renew unnoticed. Over time, this lack of visibility creates significant financial leakage, with businesses paying for software they no longer need or use.

The challenge is not a lack of intention, but a lack of clarity. As organisations grow and adopt new technology, tracking who is using what, and whether it still delivers value, becomes increasingly complex. The result is fragmented SaaS management, rising operational costs, and reduced accountability across finance, IT, and HR teams.

It is this growing problem that SaaSi Hub has been built to solve. The new platform helps organisations identify unused licences and reduce avoidable software costs.

"I founded SaaSi Hub because I was tired of managing licenses in spreadsheets," says Michael Cook, Founder. "We discovered that most companies are wasting 20% of their software budget on 'zombie' accounts (users who left the company months ago but still have paid seats). We fixed that."

SaaSi Hub, a member of the Nvidia inception program provides businesses with a clear and centralised view of every SaaS subscription in use across the organisation. By connecting directly with Google Workspace, Zoho and other used SaaS and HR platforms, SaaSi Hub instantly flags unused seats, automatically mapping users to licences, highlighting subscriptions that are inactive, underused, or no longer required.

One of the most common sources of waste occurs during employee turnover. When staff leave, their software access is not always reviewed immediately, leading to licences that continue to renew month after month. SaaSi Hub detects employee leavers in real time and flags any active subscriptions linked to them, prompting swift action before unnecessary costs accumulate.

Beyond offboarding, the platform also identifies licences with low or no usage, helping teams assess whether tools are delivering value. Clear dashboards and automated alerts make it simple to prioritise cost saving opportunities, while structured reporting allows finance and leadership teams to track savings over time.

By replacing manual tracking and disconnected spreadsheets with automated oversight, SaaSi Hub enables organisations to take control of their SaaS estate, reduce avoidable spend, and ensure software investment aligns with actual business needs.

Designed for finance, IT, and HR teams, SaaSi Hub centralises SaaS oversight in one simple dashboard. SaaSi Hub brings together the information that finance, IT, and HR teams need into a single, easy to use platform. Instead of managing SaaS subscriptions across multiple systems, spreadsheets, and email chains, stakeholders gain a shared and accurate view of software usage, costs, and risk in one place.

For finance teams, the dashboard delivers real time visibility of total SaaS spend, renewal timelines, and potential savings. Clear reporting supports budgeting, forecasting, and procurement decisions, replacing guesswork with reliable data. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and measurable impact, it's positioned to help modernise organisations by alerting the unnecessary SaaS spend and ensuring every subscription delivers genuine value.





