Meet Tangshan Sunrise At KBB 2026 Booth CH52

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tangshan Sunrise Ceramic Products Co., Ltd will exhibit at KBB 2026, the leading kitchen and bathroom exhibition in the UK us at Booth CH52 to explore our latest ceramic toilet solutions designed for the European market.
Product display
The Crossroads of the Global KBB IndustryKBB Birmingham 2026: The Platform Defining the Industry's FutureThe KBB Birmingham 2026 Exhibition stands as the UK's premier and a globally significant trade event for the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom sector. As the industry navigates post-pandemic recovery, technological disruption, and evolving consumer demands, the 2026 edition is poised to be the definitive barometer for innovation and strategic direction. For business leaders, this Exhibition is not merely a display of products but a critical intelligence-gathering and networking hub that directly impacts investment decisions and commercial planning for the coming years.
Our Commitment: Connecting Value and Opportunity at Booth CH52We invite you to visit us at KBB Birmingham 2026, Booth CH52, from March 1-4, 2026, in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Our participation is strategically designed to transcend a conventional product showcase. We aim to present integrated solutions, foster strategic partnerships, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of bathroom design and manufacturing, with a particular focus on advanced Sanitary Ware and efficient bathroom solutions.
Rimless & Dual Flush Toilet Technology
Advanced Flushing Solutions for the European Market
Tangshan Sunrise Ceramic Products Co., Ltd specializes in rimless toilet technology and dual flush systems designed to meet modern European bathroom standards. Our flushing innovations focus on hygiene, water efficiency, and long-term performance, making them ideal for residential, hotel, and commercial projects.
What Is Rimless Toilet Technology
Rimless toilets are designed without a traditional rim, allowing water to flow evenly around the bowl during flushing. This open structure eliminates hidden areas where bacteria and limescale can build up.
Key Benefits of Rimless Toilets
Improved hygiene with no concealed rim areas
Easier and faster cleaning
Even water distribution for reliable flushing
Modern minimalist appearance
Rimless technology is increasingly preferred in the UK and European markets for both domestic and commercial bathroom applications.
Dual Flush System – Water Saving and Performance
Our toilets are equipped with dual flush mechanisms, offering two flushing volumes to reduce water consumption while maintaining strong flushing performance.
Dual Flush Options Available
4.5 / 3 litres
4 / 6 litres
Advantages of Dual Flush Toilets
Significant water savings
Compliance with European water efficiency standards
Reduced operating costs for large projects
Environmentally responsible bathroom solutions
| Model Number
| 1108 2209
| Installation Type
| Floor Mounted
| Structure
| Two Piece(Toilet)& Full Pedestal (Basin)
| Design Style
| Traditional
| Type
| Dual-Flush(Toilet) & Single Hole(Basin)
| Advantages
| Professional Services
| Package
| Carton Packing
| Payment
| TT, 30% deposit in advance,balance against B/L copy
| Delivery time
| Within 45-60 days after received the deposit
| Application
| Hotel/office/apartment
| Brand Name
| Sunrise
FAQ
1. What's the production capacity of production line?
1800 sets for toilet and basins per day.
2. What is your terms of payment?
T/T 30% as deposit,and 70% before delivery.
We will show you the photos of the products and packages before you pay the balance.
3. What package/packing do you provide?
We accept OEM for our customer, the package can be designed for customers' willing 5 layers carton filled with foam, standard export packing for shipping requirement.
4. Do you provide OEM or ODM service?
Yes,we can do OEM with your own logo design printed on the product or carton ODM,our requirement is 200 pcs per month per model.
5. What are your terms for being your sole agent or distributor?
We would require a minimum order quantity for 3*40HQ - 5*40HQ containers per month.
MENAFN13022026003238003268ID1110739199
CommentsNo comment