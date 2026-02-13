Meet Tangshan Sunrise At KBB 2026 Booth CH52

Product display











The Crossroads of the Global KBB IndustryKBB Birmingham 2026: The Platform Defining the Industry's FutureThe KBB Birmingham 2026 Exhibition stands as the UK's premier and a globally significant trade event for the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom sector. As the industry navigates post-pandemic recovery, technological disruption, and evolving consumer demands, the 2026 edition is poised to be the definitive barometer for innovation and strategic direction. For business leaders, this Exhibition is not merely a display of products but a critical intelligence-gathering and networking hub that directly impacts investment decisions and commercial planning for the coming years.

Our Commitment: Connecting Value and Opportunity at Booth CH52We invite you to visit us at KBB Birmingham 2026, Booth CH52, from March 1-4, 2026, in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Our participation is strategically designed to transcend a conventional product showcase. We aim to present integrated solutions, foster strategic partnerships, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of bathroom design and manufacturing, with a particular focus on advanced Sanitary Ware and efficient bathroom solutions.







Rimless & Dual Flush Toilet Technology

Advanced Flushing Solutions for the European Market

Tangshan Sunrise Ceramic Products Co., Ltd specializes in rimless toilet technology and dual flush systems designed to meet modern European bathroom standards. Our flushing innovations focus on hygiene, water efficiency, and long-term performance, making them ideal for residential, hotel, and commercial projects.

What Is Rimless Toilet Technology

Rimless toilets are designed without a traditional rim, allowing water to flow evenly around the bowl during flushing. This open structure eliminates hidden areas where bacteria and limescale can build up.

Key Benefits of Rimless Toilets



Improved hygiene with no concealed rim areas

Easier and faster cleaning

Even water distribution for reliable flushing Modern minimalist appearance

Rimless technology is increasingly preferred in the UK and European markets for both domestic and commercial bathroom applications.

Dual Flush System – Water Saving and Performance

Our toilets are equipped with dual flush mechanisms, offering two flushing volumes to reduce water consumption while maintaining strong flushing performance.

Dual Flush Options Available



4.5 / 3 litres 4 / 6 litres

Advantages of Dual Flush Toilets