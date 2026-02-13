Queenz Eye, The 'Flawless' Idols Taking Over Global Charts

The six-member girl group Queenz Eye (Wonchae, Ahyoon, Kiirii, Seovin, Jinyul, and Seoha) is expanding its global presence through a wide range of activities. Since their debut in 2022, Queenz Eye has been establishing themselves as representative next-generation K-pop icons, appearing on music shows and variety programs with "Feel the Vibe," the title track of their first mini-album PRISM EP.01 released last year.

Queenz Eye's momentum is proven by the numbers. They have recorded 1.24 million YouTube subscribers and 6.28 million views for the "Feel the Vibe" music video. Their monthly Spotify listeners have reached 80,000, and their tracks have been included in over 17,000 playlists worldwide, including in the U.S., Australia, Europe, and Hong Kong, showing a steady increase in their international fandom. Leveraging this popularity, they are continuing their journey as trend icons, being selected as advertising models for Goobne Pizza and appointed as promotional ambassadors for the Korea Youth Association in 2026.

The individual capabilities of the members are also exceptional. Leader Wonchae and Ahyoon showcased their musical talent by participating directly in the lyrics and composition of the album. In cover videos released through their official YouTube channel, Wonchae displayed her deep vocal tone, while Ahyoon delivered a charismatic rap performance. Kiirii, the Thai member, drew admiration by releasing a song cover video with perfect Korean pronunciation. Additionally, Seoha showed high-level lyrical expression, and Jinyul demonstrated her sincerity by studying English to communicate with global fans.

True to their team name, which means "idols who shine like the eyes of a queen," Queenz Eye delivers unwavering live vocals and powerful performances in every stage. The harmonious synergy among the members-including Seovin, who is responsible for positive energy and active communication with international fans-is their greatest strength. At the end of last year, they released a video performing the "ACHA!" choreography with a Christmas concept, radiating their signature refreshing energy. Based on their continuous effort and talent, Queenz Eye is expected to further solidify its position as a next-generation global rookie.

Photo Credit: Queenz Eye Official YouTube