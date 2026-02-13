Royalty Painting And Flooring Recognized As A Top Painting And Flooring Company In Cumming, GA

MENAFN - GetNews)



Cumming, GA - February 13, 2026 - Royalty Painting and Flooring announced that it has been recognized as a top painting and flooring company in Cumming, marking a major milestone for the locally owned business and reinforcing its reputation for craftsmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction throughout the area.

The recognition reflects strong customer feedback, consistent project quality, and the company's growing presence across Cumming, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Braselton, Duluth, Forsyth County, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Suwanee and Buford. Homeowners and commercial clients alike have praised Royalty Painting and Flooring for its attention to detail, transparent communication, and ability to deliver high-quality results on time and on budget.

“This recognition is a proud moment for our entire team,” said a representative of Royalty Painting and Flooring.“Being named the top painting and flooring company in Cumming speaks to the dedication, skill, and professionalism our crews bring to every project. We are grateful to our customers for their trust and support.”

Royalty Painting and Flooring provides a full range of interior and exterior painting services, as well as professional flooring installation solutions for residential and commercial properties. From detailed prep work and clean finishes to durable flooring installations designed to stand the test of time, the company is known for combining premium materials with proven techniques.

What sets Royalty Painting and Flooring apart is its commitment to quality control and customer experience. Each project begins with a detailed consultation to understand the client's goals, followed by clear timelines and consistent communication throughout the process. This customer-first approach has helped the company build long-term relationships and earn repeat business across Cumming.

“As competition in the home improvement industry continues to grow, homeowners are looking for contractors they can rely on,” the company representative added.“This recognition reinforces that Royalty Painting and Flooring delivers results customers can feel confident in.”

The company serves homeowners, property managers, and businesses throughout Cumming, offering solutions tailored to both new construction and renovation projects. By maintaining high standards and investing in skilled professionals, Royalty Painting and Flooring continues to raise the bar for painting and flooring services in the region.

Customers interested in learning more about Royalty Painting and Flooring or requesting a consultation can visit or contact the company directly.

About Royalty Painting and Flooring

Royalty Painting and Flooring is a Cumming-based painting and flooring company specializing in high-quality residential and commercial services. Known for craftsmanship, professionalism, and attention to detail, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional results that enhance the beauty and value of every property it serves.

Location:

Royalty Painting and Flooring

4840 Hyde Way, Cumming, GA 30040

Phone: (470) 336-9349