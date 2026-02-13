MENAFN - GetNews)



Independent research report ranks specialized practice led by Dr. Jason Shiers highest for evidence-based relationship therapy, trust rebuilding expertise, and outstanding client transformation outcomes

Manchester, UK - CX Research Institute announced today the publication of its comprehensive research report evaluating the best couples therapy practices in Manchester. Couples Therapy with Jason (Dr. Jason Shiers) earned the top ranking with a score of 94 out of 100 points, leading nine other prominent therapy practices in a rigorous comparative analysis.

The research report, titled“Best Couples Therapy in Manchester (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” provides individuals and couples with data-driven insights for navigating the search for professional relationship support across the Manchester metropolitan area.

Couples Therapy with Jason: Distinguished by Specialization and Depth of Experience

Couples Therapy with Jason, led by Dr. Jason Shiers, offers specialized relationship counseling combining over 25 years of therapeutic experience with specific training in Transactional Analysis from the Manchester Institute for Psychotherapy and certification as a transformative coach. The practice maintains a dedicated focus on helping partners rebuild emotional connection, strengthen communication, and navigate relationship challenges through evidence-based interventions.

Dr. Shiers brings a unique combination of professional training and personal understanding of recovery and growth, having navigated his own journey from serious addiction to sustained wellness. This lived experience informs a compassionate, non-judgmental therapeutic approach that recognizes the complexity of human relationships and the resilience required for lasting change.

The practice distinguished itself in the research through its comprehensive service portfolio, which spans communication enhancement and conflict resolution, trust rebuilding and betrayal recovery, intimacy and connection deepening, trauma processing, major life transition support, premarital and preventative strengthening work, and accessible video session delivery. This breadth of relationship-specific services enables integrated care for couples at every stage of their journey.

Research Methodology

CX Research Institute evaluated practices using a transparent scoring model designed to reflect client-relevant decision factors rather than marketing claims. Information was drawn from publicly available sources, including practice websites, professional directories such as BACP and UKCP, third-party review platforms, and professional accreditation listings.

Six primary evaluation categories were assessed:



Therapeutic Specialization & Approach (25 points)

Professional Credentials & Experience (20 points)

Client Outcomes & Service Quality (20 points)

Accessibility & Session Flexibility (15 points)

Value Proposition & Pricing Transparency (10 points) Professional Reputation & Stability (10 points)

Conservative scoring was applied where documentation was limited or unclear.

Ranking Overview

The full rankings are as follows:

Couples Therapy with Jason – 94/100 – Specialized relationship healing and transformation

Jocelyn Harvey Counselling – 84/100 – Trauma-informed and outdoor therapeutic approaches

Heidi Brown Counselling – 82/100 – Neurodivergent-affirming therapy

Isabella May Therapy – 78/100 – Person-centered psychotherapy

Feeling and Healing – 76/100 – Family and organizational therapeutic services

Howie Martinez Counselling – 74/100 – Integrative psychotherapy

Protem Counselling – 73/100 – Community-based support

The Manchester Therapist – 72/100 – Local therapeutic services

Chorlton Rooms – 71/100 – Multi-practitioner therapy space

Scores reflect overall alignment with the evaluation criteria rather than suitability for every client profile.

Key Findings

Specialization in Couples Work Varies Significantly

The research identified meaningful variation between practices that primarily focus on couples therapy and those that offer couples sessions alongside broader individual counselling services. Practices with dedicated relationship-focused frameworks demonstrated clearer articulation of methodology and service scope.

Modalities and Therapeutic Approaches Differ

Approaches represented in the market include Transactional Analysis, EMDR, CBT, EFT, person-centered therapy, integrative psychotherapy, and trauma-informed models. The report emphasizes that alignment between therapeutic approach and client needs is a key factor in successful outcomes.

Accessibility Models Are Evolving

Practices differ in delivery format, including in-person sessions, video-based therapy, walk-and-talk outdoor sessions, and hybrid models. Scheduling flexibility and geographic accessibility were identified as practical considerations for many couples.

Transparency and Public Documentation Matter

Practices with clear credential documentation, detailed service descriptions, and consistent client feedback demonstrated stronger overall consistency in scoring.

Practice Highlights



The top-ranked practice, Couples Therapy with Jason, was noted for its dedicated focus on relationship counselling and documented experience in couples-specific therapeutic frameworks.

Jocelyn Harvey Counselling ranked second, with an emphasis on trauma-informed approaches and the integration of outdoor therapy.

Heidi Brown Counselling was recognized for its neurodivergent-affirming framework and adapted therapeutic environments.

Isabella May Therapy provides person-centered psychotherapy emphasizing reflective and client-led engagement. The report emphasizes that suitability depends on individual circumstances, including communication challenges, trauma history, neurodivergence, relationship stage, and preferred therapeutic style.



About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organization dedicated to providing objective, data-driven analysis of professional service providers across multiple industries. The Institute's mission is to help businesses and individuals make informed decisions through comprehensive research reports, comparative analyses, and rigorous evaluation methodologies.

All research follows transparent frameworks with explicit criteria, repeatable scoring rubrics, and conservative interpretation of available evidence. The Institute receives no compensation from evaluated practices and maintains strict editorial independence to ensure research integrity.

The complete research report, including detailed practice profiles, a procurement checklist, evaluation criteria, frequently asked questions, and practical frameworks for therapist selection, is available at: