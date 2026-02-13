Top 40 Billboard Charting Singer-Songwriter Shweta Harve Releases“Have You Loved Like A Tree?”

MENAFN - GetNews)



The February 14, 2026 release is a song about unconditional love and endurance.

DALLAS, TX - February 13, 2026 - Singer-songwriter Shweta Harve releases“Have You Loved Like a Tree?”, a deeply reflective song that reimagines love not as something fleeting or performative, but as something rooted, patient, and enduring.

Drawing from personal experience and universal emotion, the song explores the quiet reality of unconditional love - the kind that gives without keeping score, protects without asking, and remains present even when forgotten. Through the central metaphor of a tree,“Have You Loved Like a Tree?” reflects on relationships that ground us, sustain us, and shape who we become over time.

“Just like a tree, I will never foldI will only give, endure, and growI'll hold you close, I'll let you go”

The lyrics trace a poignant emotional arc - from closeness and dependence to distance and forgetting, and finally, to recognition and return. Much like trees that stand silently through seasons of change, the song speaks to love that remains steady through storms, separations, and silence.

Musically, the track is understated yet evocative, allowing the words and emotion to take center stage. It invites listeners to slow down, reflect, and ask a simple but profound question: Have we loved - or been loved - in a way that truly endures?

Beyond its musical release,“Have You Loved Like a Tree?” also marks the launch of a Valentine's Day awareness initiative encouraging people to celebrate love through meaningful action. In partnership with tree-planting organizations, the campaign invites listeners to plant a tree in honor of someone they love, symbolizing care that grows over time rather than fades away.

“At its heart, this song is about the people - and the presences - that quietly keep us alive,” says Harve.“Trees do this for the planet every day, just as some people do for us emotionally. This felt like the most honest way to talk about love.”

The initiative aims to inspire the planting of trees campaign for reflection, gratitude, and long-term responsibility - both to one another and to the planet.

Accompanied by a cinematic music video,“Have You Loved Like a Tree?” blends storytelling and symbolism, portraying a tree as a silent witness to life's passages - childhood, departure, forgetting, and eventual return. The visuals reinforce the song's central message: love that truly matters does not demand attention; it simply stays.

The emotional depth of“Have You Loved Like a Tree?” is further shaped by the extraordinary dedication of its creative collaborators.

Dario Cei, the song's composer, brought a rare sensitivity to the arrangement, carefully crafting a soundscape that allows the song's message of endurance and unconditional love to breathe. His composition mirrors the song's core metaphor - restrained yet powerful, gentle yet unwavering.

The audio track was engineered by Serhii Cohen, whose contribution carries a profound personal weight. Working from Ukraine during periods of active conflict, Serhii completed the song amid ongoing alarms and shelling.

As Valentine's Day conversations continue to evolve beyond grand gestures and fleeting moments,“Have You Loved Like a Tree?” offers a gentler, deeper alternative - one rooted in presence, patience, and care.

The song will be available across major streaming platforms on February 14, 2026.

About Shweta Harve

Shweta Harve is a Top 40 Billboard Charting singer-songwriter known for her introspective songwriting and emotionally resonant storytelling. Her work often explores themes of human connection, inner resilience, and the quiet truths that shape our lives.

