Little Scholars Daycare, West 1St Street, Brooklyn, Announces Extended Summer Camp Registration.

Summer learning should feel fun to the child, but planned by the teacher. Parents need to know that the hours their child spends in care are meaningful and safe. We build our camp to meet the same standards as the school year. Our summer classrooms are not an afterthought. They are an extension of what we teach all year long

Little Scholars Childcare Center supports early education and full-day care for families across Brooklyn. The summer program opens registration each year to help parents secure safe learning-based care during school breaks.

The daycare program will offer a comprehensive summer program featuring academic enrichment and organized outdoor play. These activities are facilitated by certified teachers who develop lessons aligned with early childhood development objectives. Each classroom uses a mix of movement, creative work, and theme-based exploration. The summer camp also provides extended hours for working parents who need consistent care across long days.

Parents who wait too long to secure care often face limited options or waitlists that force them to resort to backup plans. Many camps are not designed for young children and offer no routine or structured learning. Others may operate with large group sizes or untrained staff. That creates risk during a season when children still need daily support to grow. Summer is not a break from care. It is a shift in the environment that still requires structure and skilled supervision.

“Summer learning should feel fun to the child, but planned by the teacher. Parents need to know that the hours their child spends in care are meaningful and safe. We build our camp to meet the same standards as the school year. Our summer classrooms are not an afterthought. They are an extension of what we teach all year long,” said a spokesperson for Little Scholars Childcare Center.

The families enrolled in Little Scholars throughout the summer receive daily communication and a weekly activities schedule. Both classrooms have a routine that includes outdoor time, skill-building, and free play. For younger children, this may include sensory stations and story time paired with art or guided group games. For pre-K age children, the day may include letter work and math concepts introduced through science and building projects.

Some daycare providers treat summer as a casual break from planning. That can lead to unstructured time, during which children may lose routines or regress in areas such as speech, self-care, or conflict resolution. Little Scholars maintains a consistent routine throughout the year to help children stay confident in their environment. This helps reduce stress and supports smoother behavior across the day. Transitions are guided with the same care as academic instruction.

Children also benefit from summer routines that help them build friendships across mixed-age groups. The center pairs older and younger children at times throughout the day so that leadership and peer support can grow naturally. Teachers help manage these interactions so that all children feel included and guided throughout play and learning time. This system works especially well in daycare programs that support children through different stages of development in one location.

About Little Scholars Childcare Center:

Little Scholars Childcare Center offers certified early education and summer care for families across South Brooklyn. The daycare on West 1st Street, Brooklyn, provides structured learning year-round through curriculum-based programs led by trained educators. Visit Little Scholars Childcare Center for more information.