Little Scholars Preschools In Sheepshead Bay Share Expert Tips For Infant-To-Toddler Program Transitions

Little Scholars Childcare Center provides structured care and education for infants through pre-K. Each classroom is designed to support child development across age groups with clear goals for every stage.

The daycare team supports families through the key transition from infant care into toddler programs. This change can easily become an issue for parents, as it involves new schedules, employees, and classroom requirements. The question that parents ask is whether the child is prepared to advance. They can also fear that the toddler group will demand more autonomy than their child can manage. These concerns are valid and common. What matters is how the center supports both child and parent during this change.

Infant care focuses on basic needs such as sleep, feeding, and comfort. Teachers follow each child's rhythm and offer one-on-one attention. The toddler program provides structure through scheduled activities, socialization, and classroom practices. Children shift from passive care to group learning. That means more chances for movement, language, and problem-solving. It also means children need more support with transitions and boundaries.

“Every transition is handled with care. We do not move a child based only on age. We look at milestones like walking, feeding, and social cues. We meet with parents to talk through what to expect in the new classroom. Our goal is to support the whole family during the move, not just the child,” said a spokesperson for Little Scholars Childcare Center.

In licensed preschools, these moves follow a structured plan. Staff introduce the new room gradually over days or weeks, depending on how the child responds. Children visit the toddler room in short blocks before making a complete transition. This is the period when teachers in both rooms update and monitor behavior. This will ease the child's stress and prevent sudden changes that may cause sleep or feeding setbacks.

Developmental milestones help guide the timing of this move. The transition time in children usually occurs between 15 and 18 months. At this age, a number of them can walk, feed, and answer simple instructions. They also start to become interested in playing together and in delving into materials purposefully. These indicate that the child is prepared for a more active classroom environment. Children who are still not exhibiting these signs might require an extended period in the infant program. An intense center will never force a move to meet a schedule.

At Little Scholars, the toddler curriculum focuses on simple group routines. These include morning circle, music, gross motor play, and story time. The activities are short and within a toddler's attention span. Teachers use words and pictures to facilitate transitions. Children also learn to follow group rules, such as taking turns and tidying up after play. These are new routines to the children who have been spending their first months in a quiet infant room.

For parents, the transition can trigger fear about separation or safety. The toddler room may look busier or louder than the infant space. Family members need to be convinced that the quality of care remains the same. The center provides parents with daily updates and photos of the classroom. Teachers speak with families at drop-off and pick-up to share how the transition is going. That level of support helps reduce anxiety and builds trust in the new environment.

