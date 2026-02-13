RFN Warrior Claims 2026 German Design Award, Setting A New Global Benchmark For Off-Road Motorcycling Initiation

MENAFN - GetNews) RFN announced today that itshas been namedat the, recognizing the model for its design excellence and real-world performance.







The German Design Award applies a comprehensive evaluation framework that considers not only aesthetic innovation, but also feasibility and reliability in real-world. The WARRIOR SX-E8 stood out for bringing greater rigor and professionalism to off-road riding, meeting the needs of young riders.







RFN is a brand under ABOLUO, which supports RFN through its deep off-road engineering expertise and a systematic focus on product R&D, motorsport operations, and rider communities. The mission for this adventure is to advance the adoption of electric drivetrain in off-road moto.







Positioned as a benchmark electric off-road motorcycle for youth, the WARRIOR SX-E8 follows the philosophy of“ full size, competition level production, tailored to the growth journey of young riders,”prioritizing rider progression over headline figures or fancy features.







Built around three core tenets- safety-first protection, linear and intuitive control, and scalable growth potential-the platform is designed to help young riders build confidence, master handling, and progress steadily as their skills develop.







The award ceremony was held in Frankfurt, Germany on February 6, where Zac accepted the honor on behalf of RFN. RFN and ABOLUO view this recognition as an important step in their global expansion and in demonstrating that the“Be Breaver” spirit can be translated into a scalable, verifiable rider capability framework.







About ABOLUO

ABOLUO has cultivated the off-road sector for years, with products available in more than 75 countries and regions, and off-road sub-brands including AM, RXF, and RFZ.

About RFN

RFN is ABOLUO's electric off-road brand, positioned as the“ Electric Off-Road Motorcycle Mentor,”integrating advanced technologies and offering a full product spectrum from age 3 to professional adults. Focused on design, lightweight construction, value proposition, and riding experience, RFN is committed to safe, reliable, and thrilling off-road products