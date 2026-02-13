Amy Suzanne Upchurch Receives National Recognition As A Self-Made Business Leader

MENAFN - GetNews) Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been named one of the“Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026,” recognizing her leadership and entrepreneurial contributions within the women's wellness industry.

The recognition was announced in a feature published by MSN, which identified Upchurch for her role in building and leading a women's wellness company that has grown from a small, founder-led operation into a nationally recognized brand. The feature focuses on Upchurch's entrepreneurial path and the professional milestones that contributed to the company's continued expansion.

Upchurch founded Pink Stork without formal business training while balancing military life and motherhood. The company was launched from a garage on a military base and gradually expanded through a focus on operational discipline, product development, and organizational leadership. Today, Pink Stork operates as a women's wellness brand serving moms of all ages and stages.

The MSN feature highlights how Upchurch's early experiences informed her approach to building a business centered on trust, transparency, and accessibility. Rather than pursuing rapid growth, the company focused on long-term sustainability, internal leadership development, and responsible business practices. Over time, this approach supported national growth and increased brand visibility.

Throughout her career, Upchurch has led multiple product launches and guided the company through periods of operational scaling. In addition to her role as Founder + CEO, she is recognized as a speaker and advocate for improved standards within the women's wellness space. Her leadership emphasizes organizational integrity, accountability, and the importance of listening to consumer needs.

Beyond its business operations, Pink Stork participates in community-focused initiatives that support women and families. These efforts align with the company's stated mission to operate with purpose while maintaining responsible growth and leadership practices.

“This recognition reflects the importance of building with intention and staying grounded in the values that guide long-term decision-making,” said Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork.“The focus has always been on creating something sustainable that supports women while building a strong internal culture.”

The Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026 feature appears on MSN and includes leaders from multiple industries whose work demonstrates measurable business growth and leadership impact.

About Pink Stork

Pink Stork is a women's wellness brand dedicated to supporting moms of all ages and stages through thoughtfully developed products designed for daily trust and use. Founded by Amy Suzanne Upchurch, the company operates with a focus on empathy, transparency, and purpose, serving women through every season of life.