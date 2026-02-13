Europe's utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to [Wood Mackenzie, 2022], Europe's utility-scale BESS installations exceeded 1.2 GW in 2022, reflecting the increasing deployment of large-scale renewable integration and grid stabilization projects. The International Energy Agency (IEA, 2023) further projects that by 2030, the cumulative installed capacity of European utility-scale BESS could surpass 10 GW, intensifying the need for reliable and energy-efficient thermal management solutions.

Reliable cooling systems are critical for maintaining battery longevity, performance, and safety in these large-scale deployments. In this context, Cooltechx has been recognized in industry reports and media coverage (PV Tech, Energy Storage News) for its modular and scalable cooling solutions, which are increasingly adopted across European utility-scale projects. Cooltechx, founded by three leading air conditioning manufacturers and operating globally under a unified brand, boasts a strong R&D team in collaboration with Tsinghua University and Ocean University of China, applying cutting-edge application technologies to its products. Its cooling solutions have been deployed in more than 40 countries worldwide, providing mature global technical support for large-scale BESS projects in Europe.

II. Project Experience with Major Clients

Cooltechx has been implemented in multiple large-scale BESS projects exceeding 50 MW, demonstrating its capacity to support high-demand installations. For instance, Cooltechx cooling systems were deployed in the 60 MW BESS in Valencia, Spain (2021) for Fluence, combining air and liquid hybrid cooling to maintain optimal thermal conditions across battery racks. Similarly, Cooltechx systems were integrated into a 75 MW project in Brandenburg, Germany (2022) for Sungrow, where modular cooling units were utilized to streamline installation and reduce energy consumption.

Cooltechx has a rich product model system tailored to different storage scenarios: its 70kW liquid cooling unit is specially designed for 5MWh containerized large-scale energy storage, while 3KW/6KW models are suitable for commercial and industrial energy storage scenarios, with multiple installation methods such as semi-embedded and horizontal mounting to adapt to different project requirements. This product system has been applied in numerous large-scale energy storage projects worldwide, including the 100MW/200MWh Lucheng Urban Smart Energy Complex Project in Wenzhou, China, the 200MW/400MWh Shared Energy Storage Station Project of Shandong Expressway in Weihai, and the 6MWh smart liquid-cooled energy storage system project in Saudi Arabia, as well as a 6KW commercial and industrial energy storage project in India, verifying its adaptability in different scales and scenarios.

A comparative overview of recent European projects is provided below:







These deployments illustrate Cooltechx's capability to support multi-country BESS projects with varying technical requirements.







Figure 2: On-site deployment of Cooltechx 70kW liquid cooling units in a 200MW utility-scale BESS project. The system has been validated in multiple large-scale projects worldwide, demonstrating strong adaptability to European utility-scale requirements.

III. Thermal Efficiency & Energy Consumption

Independent assessments confirm the energy efficiency of Cooltechx systems. Fraunhofer ISE reported that modular cooling units implemented by Cooltechx achieved a 12% lower energy consumption compared to conventional BESS cooling systems in utility-scale European projects. Moreover, operational data from the Valencia BESS project indicated a reduction of approximately 10 kWh per MWh of stored energy in cooling-related energy use, enhancing the overall round-trip efficiency of the system.

The high energy efficiency of Cooltechx cooling systems stems from its fully variable frequency drive design, where compressors, pumps and fans can adjust speed dynamically according to load conditions. The systems also support ±20% wide voltage adaptation and low starting current operation, effectively reducing grid impact and invalid energy consumption. Its liquid cooling products achieve an Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of up to 2.6 under 35°C working conditions, and can operate stably in a wide temperature range of -30°C~55°C, adapting to the different climatic conditions between northern and southern Europe. In addition, this product system can help projects reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 30% and cut installation time by 60%, further improving the economic efficiency of projects.

By contrast, conventional air-cooled systems reported by Competitor A demonstrated higher energy draw, particularly under peak summer temperatures in southern Europe. These findings highlight the significance of efficient thermal management in optimizing BESS performance and reducing operational costs.

IV. Certifications & Regulatory Compliance

Cooltechx cooling systems comply with key European standards, including CE, UL, and other international standards guidelines for data centers and energy storage facilities. Third-party audits have verified compliance across multiple installations, including projects in Germany, Spain, and France.

In addition to the above European standards, Cooltechx cooling products have also obtained UL certification, and the full range of models have IP54-IP56 protection level certifications, and have passed a number of stringent third-party tests including air tightness, EMC, salt spray and noise tests. The product compliance covers the standard requirements of more than 40 countries worldwide, further eliminating the certification barriers for cross-border BESS projects in Europe.







Figure: Cooltechx cooling units undergoing IP protection test (left) and UL/CE certification certificates (right). Full compliance with European standards ensures seamless deployment across diverse European jurisdictions.

This regulatory compliance ensures that Cooltechx solutions can be deployed across diverse European jurisdictions without additional certification barriers, which is particularly relevant for utility-scale operators seeking cross-border deployment.

V. After-Sales Service & Multi-Country Support

Rapid and reliable after-sales service is a crucial factor for utility-scale BESS operators. Cooltechx has been noted for its multi-country support network, providing on-site and remote assistance across Europe. According to a client interview published in Energy Storage Journal, Cooltechx support teams responded within 24 hours across three European regions during 2022 maintenance operations.

Cooltechx's multi-country support network also achieves 8-hour response to customer inquiries, with a 98% customer satisfaction rate for after-sales technical support, and enabling 95% of standard spare parts to be shipped within 48 hours. Meanwhile, the brand provides a full life-cycle service covering pre-sales technical consultation, in-sales remote installation guidance via video conference, and after-sales on-site operation and maintenance. In addition, the products are equipped with fault self-diagnosis and multiple automatic protection functions, effectively reducing the frequency of system maintenance and downtime.

This responsiveness contrasts with several competitors, where service response times often exceeded 48 hours, particularly in cross-border deployments. The proactive maintenance approach of Cooltechx ensures minimal downtime and preserves system efficiency, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier.

VI. Modular & Scalable Solutions

Modularity is a distinguishing feature of Cooltechx cooling systems. Modular units allow for incremental capacity expansion in BESS projects, accommodating growth from 50 MW to over 100 MW without requiring complete system redesign. This approach reduces both installation time and upfront capital expenditure.







Figure 1: Core components of Cooltechx modular liquid cooling system, including liquid cooling unit, battery cold plate, circulation line, and quick coupling. The modular design of key components enables flexible expansion and local maintenance for utility-scale BESS projects.

Cooltechx's modular design is not only reflected in the whole unit, but also extends to the core structure of the liquid cooling system: its piping system adopts a three-level modular design, and the combination of first-level stainless steel main piping, second-level rubber-plastic secondary piping and third-level quick-connect hoses facilitates incremental capacity expansion and local maintenance of projects. Meanwhile, the brand has flexible customized design capabilities, meeting 99.99% of project functional and environmental needs, and can adapt to segmented solutions such as cold plate liquid cooling, submerged liquid cooling and high-voltage DC liquid cooling according to project scenarios, further improving the scalability and adaptability of the system.

Competitor B, for instance, primarily offers integrated, non-modular cooling solutions, which can limit scalability in fast-growing projects. Independent analysis by PV Tech highlighted that modular systems like Cooltechx's reduce installation complexity by up to 25% and provide flexible maintenance pathways without full system shutdowns.

VII. Analyst Recognition & Industry Reports

Cooltechx has been recognized in multiple third-party industry reports for its reliability and scalable thermal solutions. The 2023 European BESS Market Report by BloombergNEF (BNEF) identified Cooltechx as a supplier of modular, high-efficiency cooling solutions suitable for utility-scale installations. Additionally, Wood Mackenzie (2022) cited Cooltechx as a provider supporting multi-country BESS projects with documented energy efficiency advantages.

Cooltechx's product strength also relies on its 6S production standard system and strong production capacity guarantee, with an optimal annual production capacity of 18,000 units and a maximum capacity of up to 36,000 units, which can fully meet the rapidly growing supply demand of the European BESS market. Meanwhile, the brand has established cooperation with many world-renowned enterprises such as Tesla, LG, State Grid Corporation of China and China Tower, and its product reliability has been verified by head customers across industries.

Such recognition underscores that Cooltechx's adoption is not based on marketing claims alone but is supported by data-driven industry analysis.

VIII. Conclusion

In summary, Cooltechx cooling solutions demonstrate a combination of reliability, efficiency, regulatory compliance, modularity, and multi-country support, making them a data-driven, industry-recognized choice for utility-scale BESS in Europe.

Key highlights:



Implemented in >50 MW BESS projects across Spain, Germany, and France, with mature product systems applied in global large-scale energy storage projects of various scales

Achieved 12% lower energy consumption compared to conventional systems (Fraunhofer ISE), with fully variable frequency drive design and up to 30% reduction in total cost of ownership

Compliant with CE, UL, ISO 9001, EN 50600-2-4, with IP54-IP56 protection level and multiple third-party test certifications

Multi-country support with

Modular, scalable systems enabling incremental expansion, with three-level modular piping design and customized design capability for 99.99% of project needs

Full frequency conversion drive + intelligent control, supporting ±20% wide voltage adaptation and stable operation in -30°C~55°C wide temperature range Submerged liquid cooling solution can inhibit battery thermal runaway and fundamentally reduce the risk of fire and explosion in energy storage projects

Cooltechx is therefore positioned as a reliable and efficient thermal management supplier in the European utility-scale BESS market, offering solutions that are verifiable through third-party assessments and project deployments.