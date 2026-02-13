Tayybeh Marks Ramadan In Vancouver With Community Iftar Dining And Home Iftar Catering

MENAFN - GetNews)



Tayybeh is observing Ramadan in Vancouver with community Iftar buffets plus Ramadan catering options for homes, offices, and gatherings big or small throughout the city.

VANCOUVER, BC - As Ramadan approaches, Tayybeh, a well-known Middle Eastern restaurant in Vancouver, is observing the holy period with both a Ramadan buffet and Ramadan catering, offering opportunities for communal Iftar meals at the restaurant as well as prepared meals for homes, offices, and other private gatherings.

Ramadan is a month observed by Muslims worldwide, marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset and a focus on reflection, generosity, and community connection. In Vancouver, where Ramadan is observed across many neighbourhoods and households, food often plays a central role in bringing people together at Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast.

Throughout Ramadan, Tayybeh's Iftar buffet is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Iftar time. The buffet features a full Syrian menu and is designed to encourage shared dining and gathering. Pricing is set at $55 for adults and $28 for children under 12, with reservations available by phone.

The Ramadan buffet menu includes dates, which are traditionally served to break the fast, along with lentil soup, hummus, mutabbal, fresh pita, pickles, olives, fattoush, cheese sambousek, kibbeh, slow-cooked lamb, roast chicken, mandi rice, and traditional desserts such as atayef. Beverages include tea, coffee, and Amar Al-Deen, a chilled apricot drink commonly enjoyed during Ramadan.

In addition to in-restaurant dining, Tayybeh is offering Iftar catering for home gatherings, offices, and event venues across Vancouver. The Ramadan catering menu is available at $35 per person with a minimum of eight people, making it suitable for families, small group dinners, workplace meals, and community gatherings. The menu includes dates, lentil soup, fattoush, cheese sambousek, kibbeh, roast chicken thighs, mandi rice, and atayef with a choice of ashta or walnut filling.

For restaurant reservations, catering bookings, and more, visit or call 236-471-6257.

Tayybeh is located at 151 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1P4