The Law Office Of Juan R. Zamora Educates Rio Grande Valley Drivers About Legal Issues After Commercial Truck Accidents

McAllen, Texas - February 13, 2026 - The Law Office of Juan R. Zamora is reminding Rio Grande Valley residents of some of the key legal and practical issues that can arise after a collision with a commercial truck or other large vehicle.







Located at 1113 Nightingale Avenue in McAllen, Texas, the firm represents individuals who have been injured in motor‐vehicle crashes, including incidents involving commercial trucks and other large vehicles, throughout the region.

“Collisions involving commercial trucks can present different questions than typical passenger‐vehicle crashes,” said a spokesperson for The Law Office of Juan R. Zamora.“Multiple businesses, insurance policies, and federal and state safety regulations may be involved, and it is important for people to understand that they have the right to seek legal advice if they are injured.”

The firm notes several general points that Texas drivers should be aware of after a serious crash with a commercial vehicle:



Investigation and evidence. Information such as photographs of the scene, witness contact information, and available electronic data from the vehicles involved can be important in understanding how a crash occurred.

Medical evaluation. Some injuries are not immediately apparent. Seeking timely medical attention and following medical advice can help protect both health and the documentation of any potential claim.

Communication with insurers. Insurance companies for any party involved may contact an injured person quickly after a crash. Individuals are generally allowed to consult with an attorney before deciding whether, and to what extent, to provide formal statements or sign documents. Time limits. Texas law imposes deadlines (statutes of limitations and other notice requirements) that may affect a person's ability to bring a legal claim. Those deadlines can vary based on the facts of a particular case.

The firm emphasizes that every situation is different and that this information is not legal advice for any specific person.

“Anyone who has been injured in a crash involving a commercial truck or any other vehicle may benefit from speaking with an attorney who can review the specific facts of their situation,” the spokesperson said.“A consultation allows people to ask questions and understand what options may be available to them under Texas law.”

Individuals who wish to learn more about the firm's practice or request a free, no‐obligation consultation can contact the office directly.