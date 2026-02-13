Lone Star Doors LLC Encourages RGV Homeowners To Fight Extreme Heat With Insulated Garage Door Upgrades

Edinburg, Texas - February 13, 2026 - With Rio Grande Valley residents facing longer periods of intense heat each year, Lone Star Doors LLC is urging homeowners to look at one often‐overlooked source of energy loss: outdated, uninsulated garage doors.







Serving the region from its headquarters at 12535 North Ware Road in Edinburg, Lone Star Doors LLC is seeing increased demand for insulated garage door systems that help stabilize garage temperatures, protect stored belongings, and reduce strain on air‐conditioning systems in attached homes.

“Many garages in the RGV still have thin, older doors that heat up like an oven in the afternoon,” said Adam of Lone Star Doors LLC.“Upgrading to an insulated door is one of the simplest ways to improve comfort and potentially support lower energy usage, especially for homes with living space over or next to the garage.”

According to the company, insulated doors can:



Reduce heat transfer into adjacent rooms

Help keep garages more comfortable for laundry, hobbies, or home gyms

Provide added durability and quieter operation Enhance curb appeal and resale value

Lone Star Doors LLC offers a range of door styles, colors, and insulation levels to match different budgets and architectural styles across the Rio Grande Valley. The team provides on‐site assessments to help homeowners understand whether a replacement, repair, or tune‐up is the best option.

“An inspection doesn't obligate anyone to replace their door,” the spokesperson added.“Sometimes a safety check, proper balancing, and new hardware make a big difference. Our priority is making sure doors operate safely and fit the needs of each home.”

Homeowners interested in an evaluation or insulated door options can contact Lone Star Doors LLC by phone or through the company's website.