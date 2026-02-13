Reinbow Founder Bassem Sa Marks 1 Million-User Milestone Across Creator And Consumer Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) The growth of the Reinbow App highlights a broader technology portfolio spanning social media, fitness, education and HIPAA-compliant systems built under Reinbow Tech.







Bassem Sa, a former healthcare and spatial video executive, has surpassed 1 million registered users on the Reinbow App, a video-first social media platform he created under his technology company, Reinbow Tech Inc., marking a significant milestone in a broader portfolio of consumer and enterprise software products.

Sa is the founder and CEO of Reinbow Tech Inc., a privately held software development, marketing and branding company that builds scalable consumer applications and high-security enterprise systems. Reinbow Tech is distinct from the Reinbow App, which operates as a standalone social media product available on the App Store.

The Reinbow App has gained traction by compensating creators based on audience engagement rather than raw views or impressions. According to the company, the platform's growth has been driven primarily by organic discovery and creator referrals, and it has generated multimillion-dollar annual revenue less than two years after launch.







“Reinbow Tech builds products across very different verticals, but the common thread is infrastructure-first thinking,” Sa said.“The Reinbow App is one example of what happens when you design systems around long-term sustainability rather than short-term metrics.”

Beyond social media, Reinbow Tech, under the leadership of Sa, has developed several consumer-facing applications that have reached hundreds of thousands of users and earned strong App Store ratings.

One of the company's most established products is the Good Fitness App, a women-focused health and fitness platform that has received a 4.8-star rating across more than 12,000 reviews. The app offers structured home and gym programs, standardized meal plans and progress tracking tools.

Sa is also behind Keydo, an educational app designed to help parents manage screen time while reinforcing learning. Keydo locks selected apps on a child's device until age-appropriate educational challenges are completed. Parents can customize questions, track progress and adjust access based on performance. The app currently holds a 5-star rating on the App Store and is positioned as both a parental control tool and a behavioral learning system.

Another product, Arenai, applies Reinbow Tech's spatial and real-time video expertise to live events. The app aggregates nearby concerts, private events and live streams into a single interactive map, allowing users to explore and watch events virtually. Each app developed by the former healthcare and spatial video executive has already attracted millions of users.

In addition to consumer apps, Sa has led the development of high-security software systems for healthcare companies and government agencies. His work includes HIPAA-compliant platforms built with advanced encryption, secure data pipelines and scalable architectures designed for sensitive medical and institutional use.

Sa, a solo technical founder, built much of Reinbow Tech's core infrastructure himself, including video delivery systems, database architecture and real-time interaction frameworks. Prior to launching Reinbow Tech, he held senior engineering and executive roles across healthcare technology and immersive media, contributing to projects involving real-time rendering, virtual environments and regulated data systems.

As the Reinbow App continues to grow, Sa said the company's focus remains on infrastructure stability, product refinement and selective expansion across its technology portfolio.

“Whether it's fitness, education, live events or social media, the goal is the same,” Sa said.“Build systems that scale, protect users and create real value over time.”

About Reinbow Tech Inc.

Reinbow Tech Inc. is a U.S.-based software development company founded by Bassem Sa. The company builds consumer applications and enterprise-grade systems spanning social media, fitness, education and healthcare technology, with a focus on scalable infrastructure, real-time interaction and high-security design.

About the Reinbow App

The Reinbow App is a video-first social media platform built around engagement-based creator compensation. The app emphasizes real-time interaction, live video and direct audience engagement over traditional view-based monetization models.