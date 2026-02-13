Hino Gas Expands Propane Solutions In The Rio Grande Valley With Saturday Service And Whole-Home Generator Support

Harlingen, Texas - February 13, 2026 - Hino Gas, a leading propane and LPG provider serving the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas since 1963, is expanding its service offerings to better support homeowners and businesses across the region. The company has introduced extended Saturday service hours and enhanced support for whole-home generator packages through its partnership with Generator Supercenter.







Expanded Saturday Hours to Support Local Customers

To meet growing demand, Hino Gas is now open on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM through March 2026 at its Harlingen location.

On Saturdays, customers can:



Refill propane cylinders

Set up new accounts

Purchase propane parts and fittings Ask questions about service, safety, and installation

“Many of our customers are busy during the week,” said Jonathan Alvarez, General Manager at Hino Gas.“By opening on Saturdays, we're making it easier for families, RV owners, and small businesses to get the propane support they need on their schedule.”

Propane deliveries will continue to be provided on business days only, but the expanded office hours ensure customers have more in-person access to the Hino Gas team.

Whole-Home Generator Support Through Generator Supercenter

In response to increased demand for reliable backup power, Hino Gas now provides propane installation services as a subcontractor for Generator Supercenter.

Customers interested in a whole-home generator package can contact Generator Supercenter directly to purchase and arrange full installation. Hino Gas will handle the propane tank installation and ensure a safe and reliable fuel connection for the system.

“More customers are investing in standby generators to protect their homes during severe weather and outages,” Alvarez said.“We're proud to partner with Generator Supercenter to ensure those units are properly fueled and supported with safe, professional propane installations.”

Reliable Residential and Commercial Propane Services

Hino Gas continues to specialize in providing reliable propane energy for a variety of uses, including:



Residential propane tanks, delivery, and underground installations

RV parks and mobile home communities

Commercial and industrial propane systems, including heating, water heating, and steam generation Restaurants, hotels, and oilfield operations

By combining six decades of local experience with modern technology and safety standards, Hino Gas remains the region's trusted name for propane service and customer satisfaction.

A 60-Year Commitment to the RGV

“Our mission has always been about serving this community safely and reliably,” Alvarez added.“We're proud to build on that legacy with expanded service hours and partnerships that make life easier for our customers.”

For more information, to schedule propane service, or to inquire about propane support for whole-home generators, visit or contact:

Hino Gas – Harlingen Headquarters

2759 W. Bus. 83 Harlingen, TX 78552

Phone: (956) 423-9178

Email:...