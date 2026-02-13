Syno Technology (SYNO) Hosts NASDAQ Listing Information Conference In Dalian
During the event, industry participants engaged in in-depth discussions on Syno's development prospects. Zeng Peirong, Partner at Sequoia Capital, noted that the company's diversified positioning across multiple AI application scenarios aligns well with the market's growing emphasis on return on investment. He also recognized Syno's experienced management team and its scalable business model.
Ni Zhigang, a former senior executive at Huawei with more than a decade of strategic management experience, compared Syno's current stage of development to Huawei's early growth phase. He emphasized the company's dual-track development approach, which integrates AI technology innovation with NASDAQ-oriented market value management, highlighting the importance of aligning technological capabilities with a clear capital strategy.
Caesar Lee, Founding Partner of Hong Kong Chenli High-Tech Investment, commented that 2026 may mark the beginning of a new Kondratieff cycle. He noted that companies capable of effectively transforming AI technologies into measurable commercial value are likely to attract sustained interest from capital markets.
At the conference, Syno also presented its“trinity” business framework, comprising intelligent value investment, digital business empowerment, and fintech services. The company further announced plans to increase post-listing R&D investment, enhance its AI model capabilities, and expand its global partnership network to support long-term development in international capital markets.
