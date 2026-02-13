Pawmenities Opens Waterfront North Shore Location, Expands Boston Seaport Services

BOSTON, MA - Pawmenities, a cage-free dog care provider, has announced the opening of membership applications for its new North Shore location in Lynnfield and its existing flagship facility in Boston's Seaport District. The expansion introduces a "residential-style" daycare concept and a dedicated chauffeur service designed to support commuters in the Greater Boston area.

Unlike traditional commercial facilities, the new Lynnfield location operates out of a renovated private waterfront estate. This "residential" model is designed to minimize stress by replicating a home environment. The facility offers open play areas and cage-free interiors where dogs remain under 24/7 human supervision.

"We recognized a gap in the market for dog owners who are uncomfortable with industrial, warehouse-style facilities," said Voss, Co-Founder of Pawmenities. "Our new Lynnfield estate offers a quiet, home-like setting, while our Seaport location serves the immediate needs of the city's innovation workforce. Both operate on a strict cage-free philosophy with low dog-to-human ratios."

"Hands-Free" Chauffeur Services To address logistical challenges for professionals in Boston and the North Shore, Pawmenities has launched a complimentary "Hands-Free" pick-up and drop-off service.

The service is available exclusively to daycare members within a three-mile radius of the Lynnfield and Seaport locations, covering neighborhoods including Beacon Hill, the Financial District, South Boston, Saugus, and Peabody. The company utilizes a fleet of safety-tested luxury vehicles, including Mercedes Sprinters, Range Rovers, and the electric Mercedes EQS, to transport dogs from their homes to the facilities.

Membership Tier and Spa Benefits The new membership model is structured to provide consistent care and tangible return on investment for daily clients. A key benefit includes:

Monthly Spa Services: Membership includes a complimentary monthly grooming package valued at $110. This comprehensive service consists of a professional nail trim, brush-out, and a hypoallergenic bath to maintain hygiene and coat health.

Availability and Enrollment Pawmenities is currently accepting applications for daycare membership at both locations. Prospective clients can view facility photos and submit applications via the online portal.



North Shore: Serving Lynnfield, Saugus, Peabody, Lynn, North Reading, and Wakefield. Boston: Serving the Seaport District, Fort Point, Downtown, and surrounding urban neighborhoods.

About Pawmenities

Pawmenities is a luxury pet hospitality brand based in Massachusetts, offering cage-free daycare and spa services. With locations in Boston's Seaport Innovation District and a private estate in Lynnfield, the company focuses on high-touch service, 24/7 supervision, and "home-away-from-home" environments.

Principio del formulario

Final del formulario