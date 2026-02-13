MENAFN - GetNews)



"When Augusta GA homeowners face a broken air conditioning system, they can trust Advanced Air Technology to provide quality AC repair services at an affordable price."When the heat hits and air conditioners fail, dependable repair shouldn't be hard to find. Advanced Air Technology, a trusted HVAC contractor serving the CSRA since 1994, is emphasizing its dedication to professional AC repair services - offering prompt solutions for homeowners and businesses across the region. With decades of experience and a reputation for quality service, Advanced Air Technology stands out as a go-to choice when residents search for local help to restore comfort and cooling.

Across Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, North Augusta, Aiken, and neighboring communities, sudden breakdowns in air conditioning systems can quickly turn everyday life uncomfortable - especially during the peak of summer. Advanced Air Technology's team of trained technicians delivers comprehensive AC repair services for all makes and models of cooling equipment, diagnosing issues accurately and restoring performance with efficiency and care. From minor tune-ups to emergency fixes, the company's commitment to quality workmanship ensures customers stay cool without prolonged discomfort.

“At Advanced Air Technology, we understand that reliable air conditioning is essential for comfort and peace of mind,” said owner Gary Hill.“That's why we focus on fast response times, clear communication, and honest recommendations tailored to each customer's needs.”

Advanced Air Technology's focus on AC repair is part of a broader suite of HVAC services designed to keep homes and businesses comfortable year-round. In addition to cooling system repair, the company also provides:



Air conditioner installation for new or upgraded systems

Routine servicing and maintenance plans to improve efficiency and prevent breakdowns

Heating system repair and installation for winter comfort

Indoor air quality solutions such as dehumidification and air purification systems Comprehensive diagnostics to uncover system issues before they become major problems

With more than 30 years of service in the CSRA, Advanced Air Technology has built lasting relationships with customers by delivering dependable AC repair and HVAC support that helps families and businesses maintain comfort through every season.

Beyond restoring cooling systems, Advanced Air Technology prioritizes educating customers about their equipment and repair options. Technicians take the time to explain the cause of the issue, outline available solutions, and provide straightforward recommendations that align with both performance needs and budget considerations. This customer-first approach ensures property owners can make informed decisions while gaining confidence that their AC repair is handled correctly the first time.

About Advanced Air Technology

Founded in 1994 and based in Evans GA, Advanced Air Technology is a full-service HVAC contractor providing installation, repair and maintenance of air conditioning and heating systems for residential and commercial customers throughout the Augusta-area CSRA. Known for professional service, clear communication and quality craftsmanship, the company handles all makes and models of HVAC equipment.