MENAFN - GetNews) Planning a kitchen remodel in Sacramento is one of the smartest investments homeowners can make in 2026. With property values continuing to rise across neighborhoods like East Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, and Roseville, upgrading your kitchen not only improves daily living but it can also significantly boost resale value.

But choosing the right contractor isn't simple.

Between city permits, California building codes, material delays, and realistic project timelines of 4–12 weeks, the difference between a smooth renovation and a stressful one often comes down to who you hire.

To help you make an informed decision, we researched the best kitchen remodeling contractors in Sacramento based on:

● Google, Yelp, and BBB reviews (as of late 2026)

● Years of experience and licensing

● Awards and industry recognition

● Full-service capabilities (design + build)

● Warranties and workmanship guarantees

● Overall customer satisfaction

Below is our ranked list of the top kitchen remodelers in Sacramento for 2026, starting with #1, the premier choice.

The 7 Best Kitchen Remodeling Contractors in Sacramento (Ranked for 2026)

#1: GVD Renovations Inc. – The Premier Choice for Sacramento Kitchen Remodels

When evaluating the best kitchen remodel Sacramento 2026 options, GVD Renovations Inc. consistently rises to the top.

With 30+ years of family-owned experience, an impressive 4.9/5 rating from 921+ reviews, and an A+ BBB rating, GVD Renovations stands out as Sacramento's premier kitchen remodeling contractor.

Why GVD Renovations ranks #1:

● Over three decades of remodeling expertise

● Angi Super Service Award winner

● Best of Houzz recognition

● Fully licensed and insured

● Serves all Sacramento areas, including Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, and beyond

Comprehensive in-house services:

● Custom kitchen design with 3D renderings

● Cabinet installation and refacing

● Quartz, granite, and marble countertops

● Flooring and backsplash installation

● Electrical and plumbing upgrades

● Permit handling and inspections

Unlike contractors who outsource major portions of work, GVD uses an experienced in-house team. This helps maintain quality control and tighter timelines.

Homeowners frequently mention:

● Clear communication

● On-time completion

● Professional crews

● Clean job sites

They also offer free consultations and seasonal discounts, making them accessible to both luxury and mid-range renovation budgets.

For homeowners seeking a full-service, stress-free experience, GVD Renovations sets the benchmark for kitchen renovation Sacramento 2026 projects.

#2: Kitchen Mart – Sacramento's Established Remodeling Name

With decades in business, Kitchen Mart is one of Sacramento's most established remodeling companies. Their longevity alone speaks volumes.

Why they rank highly:

● Over 40 years of experience

● Dedicated kitchen showroom

● Strong BBB standing

Key features:

● Cabinet refacing and full replacements

● Countertop fabrication

● Design consultation services

● Experienced installation teams

Kitchen Mart is especially popular for cabinet-focused renovations and mid-range remodels. Their long-standing presence and structured process provide peace of mind for homeowners who want a stable, experienced contractor.

#3: Solid Construction & Design – Award-Winning Design-Build Firm

Solid Construction & Design has become one of the more recognized names in the kitchen remodeling contractor market in the Sacramento area.

Highlights:

● Design-build model

● Modern showroom experience

● Strong online reviews

Services:

● Full kitchen remodel Sacramento projects

● Custom cabinetry

● Countertops (quartz, granite, marble)

● Flooring and lighting

They offer in-house designers and a streamlined renovation process. Clients often praise their professionalism and the finished product quality. Their projects tend to lean toward upscale renovations, so budget-conscious homeowners should request detailed estimates.

#4: Vostok Construction – Precision and Structural Expertise

Vostok Construction is known for technical precision, particularly when kitchen remodels involve structural changes like removing walls or reconfiguring layouts.

Why they rank here:

● Strong structural and engineering knowledge

● Excellent craftsmanship

● High Yelp ratings

Specialties include:

● Wall removal and open-concept conversions

● Custom kitchen builds

● Luxury material installation

For older Sacramento homes requiring major layout updates, Vostok's experience with structural modifications makes it a valuable contender among top kitchen remodelers Sacramento homeowners trust.

#5: Valley Design Construction – Full-Service Remodeling Specialists

Valley Design Construction is a well-reviewed Sacramento kitchen remodeling company offering both design and construction services under one roof.

What stands out:

● Licensed and insured

● Comprehensive design-build services

● Transparent quoting process

Core offerings:

● 3D kitchen renderings

● Custom cabinets

● Countertops and flooring

● Permit handling

Clients frequently highlight their organized workflow and ability to manage projects efficiently. For homeowners seeking a full-service kitchen renovation Sacramento experience without juggling multiple vendors, Valley Design Construction is a dependable option.

#6: Rose Remodeling – Design-Focused Kitchen Transformations

Rose Remodeling is known for stylish, modern kitchen renovations throughout Sacramento and nearby suburbs. Their portfolio features contemporary layouts, open-concept designs, and creative storage solutions.

Strengths:

● Strong design-forward approach

● High customer satisfaction ratings

● Clean, contemporary finishes

Services offered:

● Custom cabinetry

● Layout redesign

● Backsplash and tile work

● Full kitchen renovations

They're a great option for homeowners who prioritize aesthetics and modern appeal. While they may not have the decades-long legacy of some competitors, they consistently earn positive reviews for professionalism and finished results.

#7: Chriswell Home Improvements – Reliable Craftsmanship with Personal Service

Chriswell Home Improvements has built a steady reputation in the Sacramento region for honest pricing and dependable kitchen renovations. With strong ratings on Yelp and Google, they're often praised for their communication and attention to detail.

Why they rank here:

● Solid mid-sized operation

● Strong customer testimonials

● Personalized project management

Key services include:

● Cabinet installation and refacing

● Countertop upgrades (granite, quartz)

● Flooring replacement

● Lighting and fixture upgrades

Homeowners who prefer working with a contractor that offers a more hands-on, boutique feel often appreciate Chriswell's approach. While not as large or design-focused as higher-ranked firms, they deliver consistent quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a kitchen remodel cost in Sacramento?

In 2026, most Sacramento kitchen remodels range between $25,000 and $75,000, depending on size, materials, and structural changes. High-end remodels can exceed $100,000.

How long does a kitchen remodel take?

Most projects take 4 to 12 weeks once construction begins. Design planning and permitting may add additional time.

What should I look for in kitchen remodeling contractors in Sacramento? Look for:

● Strong online reviews (Google, Yelp, BBB)

● Proper California licensing and insurance

● Detailed written estimates

● Clear timelines

● In-house design services

Is it worth remodeling a kitchen before selling?

Yes. Kitchens typically offer one of the highest returns on investment in Sacramento's housing market, especially when updated with modern layouts and energy-efficient appliances.

Should I get multiple quotes?

Absolutely. Even when leaning toward a top contractor like GVD Renovations, comparing at least 2–3 detailed proposals helps ensure fair pricing and scope clarity.

Final Thoughts: Start with the Right Contractor

A kitchen remodel is a major investment in your home and daily comfort. Choosing from the top kitchen remodelers Sacramento offers can save you time, money, and stress.

While all seven contractors on this list have strong reputations, GVD Renovations Inc. stands out in 2026 for experience, awards, customer satisfaction, and full-service capabilities.

Start by scheduling free consultations, reviewing portfolios, and comparing detailed quotes. If you want comprehensive design-build service backed by decades of expertise, GVDRenovations is an excellent place to begin your journey toward the kitchen you've always wanted.