Romantic Thriller Explores Prophecy And Controversy In The Last Scroll: Rise Of The Seven Beasts

James Fricton's Novel Follows A Murder Mystery Rooted In Ancient Prophecy And Modern Research will Change the World

MARIETTA, GA - What if the final Dead Sea Scroll held a warning for our time? This compelling fictional premise is the engine of The Last Scroll: Rise of the Seven. "It's all about your energy" by James Fricton, a work of narrative fiction first published by iUniverse.

The story begins with a shocking public murder of researcher Dr. Jack Killian during an international presentation about a recently discovered ancient scroll that predicts the rise of seven global crises, the Beasts, currently sweeping across the world. Pandemics, corruption, environmental collapse, despair, terrorism, and war bring havoc to our lives. The killer, who calls himself the Messenger, claims the project is heresy and threatens the world order. Dr. Julia Stone, who just witnessed the murder, fears for her own life and calls her friend, Dr. Ryan Laughlin, a dedicated physician, who is sad over the death of his wife. They have an intriguing dinner together discussing the Last Scroll's universal truths about the need for mankind to enhance positive energy to change the course of the world. The meeting motivates Ryan to travel to the ancient Roman Spa, called the Terme, in a medieval village of Italy to discover how the innovative research could improve the beasts and help him get over the loss of his wife.

Ryan finds himself attracted to researcher Vanessa Venetre at the Terme. However, they both become embroiled in the controversy and are targets of the Messenger to end the research. The two escape from the Roman Spa only to find themselves in a deadly race through ancient Italy as they are pursued by the killer at every step. In a thrilling ending, Ryan tries to overcome his fear of heights by climbing to the top of the Leaning tower of Pisa only to find the Messenger about to murder Vanessa.

The Last Scroll is a work of fiction. All characters, organizations, events, and the prophetic manuscript itself are products of the author's imagination. The novel uses these elements not as claims of fact, but as a narrative framework to explore timeless themes of belief, skepticism, and the human search for meaning in a complex world.

The Last Scroll: Rise of the Seven is now available for purchase in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and through other major booksellers.

About the Author

James Fricton is an author, researcher, and Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota. He has published numerous books and more than one hundred articles in scientific journals and maintains a clinical practice focused on the care of patients with chronic pain. His fiction reflects long-standing interests in the intersections of science, belief, and human well-being. He lives in Minnesota with his family.

