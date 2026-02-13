403
From Montevideo To The World: World Cup Legacy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Since its inaugural edition on the shores of Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1930, the FIFA World Cup has evolved from a football tourname into a global phenomenon embodying nations' ambitions, legendary moments and even political intersections.
The roots of the competition date back to 1928, when the FIFA approved the launch of the tournament, then known as the Jules Rimet Cup, named after French lawyer Jules Rimet, who worked for years to bring it to life.
For nearly a century, the World Cup has continued across 22 editions, with its course interrupted only by World War II, which forced the cancellation of the 1942 and 1946 tournaments.
The competition expanded from 13 teams in 1930 to 16, then 24 in the 1980s and early 1990s, before being set at 32 teams from 1998 FIFA World Cup through the 2022 edition.
The 23rd edition, to be held this year, will be exceptional as matches will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, spanning vast geographical distances between host cities.
Arab nations have carved their own legacy in the tournament. Egypt made the first Arab appearance in 1934, Tunisia recorded the first Arab victory in 1978, while Morocco reached the semi-finals in a historic tournament hosted by Qatar, as the first host in the Middle East and the Arab world in 2022.
From 93,000 spectators at the first final to nearly 1.5 billion viewers of the most recent final four years ago, the World Cup reflects a passion that transcends borders, turning the pitch into a global stage followed by audiences worldwide. (end)
