403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting In South Carolina State University Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Wounded
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Two people are dead and another is wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said Thursday.
University officials haven't confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.
There was no word about the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.
The school put the campus on lockdown at about 9:15 pm when a report of the shooting came in. The lockdown was lifted early Friday, the university said.
Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby. The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.
According to CBS affiliate WLTX-TV, the Thursday night shooting happened a little over four months after two shootings during homecoming celebrations on October 4. One, which happened near the same residential complex, killed a 19-year-old woman. A man was injured in the other shooting. Several people have been arrested on gun-related charges in connection with those shootings. (end)
rsr
University officials haven't confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.
There was no word about the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.
The school put the campus on lockdown at about 9:15 pm when a report of the shooting came in. The lockdown was lifted early Friday, the university said.
Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby. The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.
According to CBS affiliate WLTX-TV, the Thursday night shooting happened a little over four months after two shootings during homecoming celebrations on October 4. One, which happened near the same residential complex, killed a 19-year-old woman. A man was injured in the other shooting. Several people have been arrested on gun-related charges in connection with those shootings. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment