Kuwaiti, Omani Fms Discuss Developing Ties


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Omani peer Badr Al Busaidi on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Friday.
The meeting reviewed historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and their nations, and means of developing them on all levels, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The two sides also focused on the latest regional and international developments, according to the statement. (end)
