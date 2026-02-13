403
US Consumer Price Index Inflation Increased In Jan. -- Report
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The US Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Over the last 12 months, all the items index increased 2.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.
The index for shelter rose 0.2 percent in January and was the largest factor in the all items monthly increase, it noted.
The food index increased 0.2 percent over the month as did the food at home index, while the food away from home index rose 0.1 percent, it added.
These increases were partially offset by the index for energy, which fell 1.5 percent in January.
The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in January. Indexes that increased over the month include airline fares, personal care, recreation, medical care, and communication.
The indexes for used cars and trucks, household furnishings and operations, and motor vehicle insurance were among the major indexes that decreased in January.
The all items index rose 2.4 percent for the 12 months ending January, after rising 2.7 percent for the 12 months ending December.
The all items less food and energy index rose 2.5 percent over the last 12 months. The energy index decreased 0.1 percent for the 12 months ending January, according to the report. (end)
rsr
