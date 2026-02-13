403
Leaders Of France, Brazil To Attend India-AI Impact Summit Next Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among global leaders sheduled to attend India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from 16-20 February.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the India-AI Impact Summit anchored in people, planet and progress will see attendance of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among other state and government leaders. The summit, which defines Indiaآ's approach to cooperation will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, UN Secretary General will also attend the Summit in which ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. (end)
