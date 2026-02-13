PSFE Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Paysafe Limited Class Action

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe's ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company's credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and overall revenue mix; and (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

When the truth was revealed, Paysafe's stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Paysafe Limited. Shareholders, who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 7, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

