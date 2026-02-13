Sharjah Light Show: Look How Landmarks Glow As Locations Revealed

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 7:19 AM



By: Ruqayya Al Qaydi



The 15th edition of Sharjah Light Festival transforms 13 landmarks across the emirate into stunning artistic canvases, running until February 15

The Sharjah Light Festival has returned for its 15th edition, transforming the emirate's landmarks into dazzling works of art.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the festival showcases the work of international artists who use light to create stunning visual displays.

This year, the festival includes 13 locations across Sharjah, each with its own unique theme and installation.

Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Al Majaz Waterfront

At Al Majaz Waterfront, the“Pulse of Belonging” installation creates a shared experience for visitors. Light stretches through the space, creating a meeting point and a photo opportunity.

Sharjah Fort

Sharjah Fort is the canvas for“Call For A Wish”, an interactive video-mapping artwork. Visitors can whisper a wish to the“Wish Catcher”, which then transforms into a visual display on the fort's facade.

Al Jada

At Al Jada,“Threads of Memory” transforms the location into layers of ornamentation, with light carefully composed to carry warmth and familiarity.

House of Wisdom

In“Light Between Words”, the House of Wisdom shimmers with a 3D light projection that tells the journey from silence to expression and from isolation to belonging.

The festival, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors, continues until February 15. The“Light Village” remains open until February 22, offering a variety of experiences for all.



