'Like A Father To Us': Thousands Gather For Abdulmagied Seddiqi's Funeral

The veteran UAE businessman passed away on Thursday, with many employees recalling how the pioneer made them feel 'genuinely cared' for

Thousands of worshippers gathered at veteran businessman Abdulmagied Seddiqi' funeral on Thursday night, with employees describing him as a leader who stayed connected to his staff until his final days.

The janaza prayer was held at Al Quoz Masjid Kabir at 10pm, where worshippers filled the mosque and its courtyard. Friends, family members, employees, relatives, and well-wishers stood shoulder to shoulder in quiet prayer.

After the prayer, the crowd moved towards Al Quoz graveyard for the burial, which took place at around 10.45pm. Vehicles lined the surrounding streets as people made their way in an orderly manner. Many remained at the burial ground offering prayers for the departed soul.

Khaleej Times was at the graveyard and spoke to some employees who had worked with the business group for years. Many said they were not just mourning a chairman, but someone who treated them like family.

An employee who worked with the company for 15 years said the late businessman made it a habit to personally check on staff every day.

“Every single day at around 6.30pm, he would call our store to ask what was happening, how the employees were doing, and whether there were customers in the mall or at the store. It was not just about business. He genuinely cared about us.”

That sense of personal attention was echoed by others. An employee who has been with the company for 12 years said the businessman's fairness left a lasting impression.

“Everybody was equal to him. There was no discrimination between senior staff and junior staff. That is something I admired immensely. He respected every person.”

A Palestinian employee who has worked there for 11 years described him as a father figure.

“He would ask about our families and whether we had any problems. His advice was always sincere. He wanted us to grow not just professionally, but personally as well.”

Even newer staff felt that connection. An employee who joined five years ago said that despite leading a large organization, Seddiqi remembered names and maintained a warm, approachable presence.

“Even in such a big organization, he remembered people. He would speak warmly and sometimes give nicknames. That made us feel valued.”

Ahmed (name changed), a long-serving employee, said he was a mentor and motivator.“He encouraged us to improve ourselves and work with honesty. He was always a well-wisher for his employees.”

As the burial concluded, employees continued to stand in small groups, sharing memories quietly. For many of them, the loss was personal.



