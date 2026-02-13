Emirates Reveals Last Scheduled Date For UAE-Algeria Flights

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 10:40 AM



By: Salma El Omla



Emirates confirmed via its social media channels that flights to and from Algeria are currently operating as scheduled, with services remaining unaffected at this time.

The airline advised customers with upcoming travel plans to proceed as booked.

Emirates also noted that, as of now, its last scheduled flight, EK757, is set to depart from Algiers on February 3, 2027.

The airline added that it will“fully comply with any instructions or directives issued by government authorities” and will provide timely updates to its customers, employees, and partners if any conditions change.

Emirates extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused and encouraged customers impacted from that date to explore alternative travel options via their booking agents.

This follows a statement from the UAE on February 8 confirming that there is no immediate impact on air traffic operations after Algeria announced its decision to terminate the Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that the move falls within the procedures outlined in international agreement frameworks.

The authority stressed that the agreement remains valid throughout the legally required notice period and that flights between the UAE and Algeria will continue to operate as usual.

The GCAA added that it is maintaining coordination with all relevant entities through official channels and that the matter is being handled responsibly and professionally, in line with established legal and diplomatic processes.

On Saturday, Algeria announced that it had begun the process of cancelling the air services agreement signed with the UAE in Abu Dhabi in 2013, without providing an immediate reason for the decision.

Inputs from WAM



