Ajman Doubles Green Buildings In Two Years, Nears 17,000 Mark

Ajman has pushed its green building tally to nearly 17,000 structures, marking a major milestone in the emirate's sustainability journey and reinforcing its commitment to Ajman Vision 2030.

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that the total number of certified green buildings reached 16,314 by the end of 2025, almost double the 8,335 buildings recorded at the end of 2023. The sharp rise highlights the accelerating adoption of environmentally responsible construction standards across the emirate.

Green buildings are designed to reduce environmental impact while improving efficiency and occupant well-being. They incorporate advanced thermal insulation, energy-efficient lighting and cooling systems, water-saving fixtures, and sustainable construction materials. The aim is to lower electricity consumption, conserve water resources and reduce carbon emissions, while also cutting long-term operational costs for property owners and tenants.

“Green buildings are a cornerstone of Ajman's sustainable urban development strategy,” said Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

He noted that the steady growth reflects increased awareness among developers and residents of the economic and environmental benefits of sustainable construction.

Ajman's green building framework was introduced in 2018, making compliance with sustainability standards mandatory for new building permits. Since then, the emirate has progressively expanded the scope of its regulations, ensuring higher performance benchmarks in energy and water efficiency.

The initiative aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to create a modern, resilient and environmentally responsible city that enhances quality of life and strengthens the emirate's attractiveness for investment.

Officials say the next phase will focus on deepening sustainability integration through smart monitoring systems, digital inspection mechanisms and broader adoption of advanced building technologies. Plans also include encouraging retrofitting of older buildings to meet updated environmental standards.

With its green building count approaching 17,000, Ajman is positioning sustainable construction not as a regulatory requirement alone, but as a defining feature of its future urban growth.



