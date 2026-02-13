Sheikh Hamdan Offers Condolences On Death Of Abdulmagied Seddiqi
- PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 8:03 PM
- By: WAM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, offered his condolences on the death of Abdulmagied Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi, during his visit to the mourning council in Dubai.
He expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have mercy on him, grant him a place in Paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.ALSO READ
