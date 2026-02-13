From Space Leaps To Fighting On A Mat: Sultan Al Neyadi Wins Silver Medal In Jiu-Jitsu

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 10:09 PM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



Sultan Al Neyadi, who was the first to perform Jiu Jitsu in space in 2023, talked about his love for the martial art, and how it helped him during his space trainingAdd as a preferredsource on Google

UAE's beloved astronaut Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi took to the mats on Friday to compete in Jiu-Jitsu at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. The UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs fought in the purple belt category in the 77kg weight bracket in front of a packed stadium that cheered him on.

“The crowd loved watching him,” said a spectator.“Even before we knew that he was competing, we could see the stadium getting very crowded. We couldn't understand why. Then we saw him step on the mats. The crowd were very excited and cheered him on. It was so great to see the country's leadership take such an active part in sports and fitness.”

Dr Al Neyadi walked away with a silver medal from the competition. He later said that he was happy to compete amidst his busy schedule as a minister.“A few days ago, I competed in another sport, and today I am taking part in my second passion, jiu-jitsu,” he said.“It sends a message that sport can remain part of our lives, no matter our interests or responsibilities.

He added that the Open Masters Games were not linked to a certain age group and showed how people can practise sport at every stage of life.“Taking part in sport in this way is a real investment in health and quality of life,” he said.“We want a community that sees sport as a long-term lifestyle, not something temporary linked to age or circumstances.”

Concluding on February 15, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi has united 25,000 athletes from across the world, some as old as 91, to compete in 38 sports.

Avid fan

An avid Jiu-Jitsu fan, Al Neyadi has previously spoken about how passionate he is about the martial art. In 2023, during his stint at the International Space Station (ISS), he became the first person ever to perform the art in space. He also shared how his training helped him during this space mission.

He recalled pre-mission training drills in a centrifuge - a machine that simulates multiple types of G-Force that astronauts encounter during launch and re-entry.

Dr Al Neyadi said:“When I was encountering my weight times two, three, or even up to eight times, the first sensation was feeling an opponent on top of my chest. One of the first things I learnt in jiu-jitsu was to regulate my breathing, so this is exactly what I did during the centrifuge experience. I think jiu-jitsu really helped me overcome that experiment.”



