Demand Grows For Multi-Device Power Solutions In The Middle East

With smartphone usage in the Middle East increasingly extending beyond a single device, consumer demand for faster, safer, and more versatile charging solutions continues to rise.

Industry analysts note that users today typically operate multiple connected devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, and laptops. This shift has driven demand for charging solutions capable of delivering higher output, improved safety, and multi-device compatibility, particularly among professionals and frequent travelers.

Against this backdrop, UGREEN has expanded its charging accessory portfolio in the region, ahead of the anticipated launch of Samsung's next flagship smartphone generation.

UGREEN's latest charging range is positioned to address these evolving usage patterns, with solutions designed for wireless, wired, and portable power needs. The portfolio includes Qi2-certified wireless charging options, high-output multi-port wall chargers, and power banks engineered to support fast-charging protocols used by current and next-generation smartphones.

Among the products introduced is a Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging pad supporting up to 25W charging for compatible devices, reflecting the industry's broader move toward standardized, magnet-aligned wireless charging. The company has also expanded its multi-device charging offerings with compact wall chargers that integrate USB-C and USB-A outputs, as well as built-in retractable cables aimed at reducing cable clutter for everyday and travel use.

Portable power solutions remain a key focus area as well. UGREEN's latest power bank lineup includes compact models designed for daily mobility, alongside higher-capacity variants intended for business travelers and power users who require sustained output across multiple devices. Availability of specific models varies between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting regional consumer preferences and usage patterns.

According to market observers, the Middle East has seen steady growth in premium mobile accessories, driven by high smartphone penetration, strong demand for productivity tools, and increasing awareness around device safety and charging efficiency. Brands operating in this space are increasingly aligning product development with global fast-charging standards and local consumer expectations.

Founded in 2012, UGREEN serves users across more than 130 countries, with a product portfolio spanning charging devices, mobile and computer accessories, and home and automotive solutions. The company continues to focus on compatibility with evolving device ecosystems while emphasizing durability, safety, and energy efficiency.

As next-generation smartphones enter the market, accessory manufacturers are expected to play a growing role in shaping how users power and manage multiple devices throughout the day.