Quadria Capital Steps Up Focus On GCC Healthcare Investments

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The ~$120 billion GCC healthcare market is growing 5-13% annually, outpacing GDP growth, driven by chronic disease, ageing populations, and mandatory insurance, creating predictable utilisation. Yet hospital bed density is ~50% of OECD levels, workforce shortages persist, providers remain fragmented, and outbound medical travel highlights gaps in specialised care capacity and quality.

To cater to this growing market, Quadria Capital, Asia's pre-eminent healthcare-focused PE firm, is strengthening its GCC presence as it looks to build scaled healthcare platforms across the region.

Managing more than $4.2 billion in assets and investing exclusively in healthcare, the firm sees the region offering a rare combination of long-term demand visibility, structural supply gaps, rapid adoption of modern care models, and strong sovereign support.

“The GCC is at an inflexion point in healthcare,” said Abrar Mir, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Quadria.“Demand is large, paying, and long-term, while supply remains constrained across infrastructure and clinical capacity. Policy support is deep and durable”

“The region is execution ready for modern healthcare delivery,” said Amit Varma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Quadria. “Near-universal digital penetration and supportive regulation make technology a core enabler for faster scaling, greater efficiency, and improved patient outcomes.”

Sunil Thakur, Partner at Quadria, who is leading the firm's initiatives across the GCC, said,“We continue to work closely with management teams on value creation, partnerships, and embedding digital and AI-driven models. Being on the ground allows us to do this in a more hands-on way.”

Healthcare is a strategic priority across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other GCC markets, as governments shift toward regulator and ecosystem-building roles.

Quadria already has portfolio companies operating in or entering the Middle East and will support them through partnerships, market entry and talent access, also leveraging HealthQuad, India's largest healthtech-focused venture growth fund, to enable digital healthcare expansion in the region.