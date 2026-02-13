Panvel's Aerotropolis Moment: Why Nris Are Tracking Mumbai's Next Airport‐Led Growth Hub

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) moves from blueprint to operational reality, a powerful shift is underway in Mumbai's extended real estate landscape - and Non‐Resident Indians (NRIs) are emerging as the most attentive early movers. Industry leaders say this is not speculation anymore but a conviction-led investment wave anchored in infrastructure, connectivity and a global airport economy.

Over the past two years, NRI sentiment around Panvel - the region expected to form the core of Mumbai's new Aerotropolis - has transformed dramatically.“We are seeing strong and steadily rising interest from NRIs, especially from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the UK,” says Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director at Today Group.“This interest has matured from exploratory enquiries to decisive, early-stage investments.”

Developers echo this shift from promise to performance.“For years, Panvel was a promise. Today, Panvel has truly arrived,” says Samyag M. Shah, Director of Marathon Nextgen Realty. He cites two major catalysts: the NMIA becoming operational and transformative connectivity such as the Atal Setu, which cuts the South Mumbai travel time to about 40 minutes.“NRI interest has shifted from speculative to conviction‐led,” he says, adding that many NRIs now see Panvel as a place they may one day live in, not just invest in.

Airport effect: Validation from global and local parallels

Airport‐anchored urban hubs - from Amsterdam's Schiphol to Paris Charles de Gaulle - have long demonstrated patterns of stable appreciation and resilient rental demand. Panvel is now showing similar early signals.

External market data reinforces this trend. Apartment prices in the Panvel region have surged 74% between FY21 and FY25, reaching Rs10,000–12,000 per sq ft, while plotted land rates jumped 93%, according to Square Yards.

This outpaces price growth in many other Navi Mumbai markets, indicating intensified demand around the airport influence zone.

The rise of airport‐adjacent renting

Both developers confirm that rental demand is not a future assumption - it is already visible.

“Rental demand around Aerotropolis developments is expected to be robust,” says Bhavesh Shah, citing aviation, logistics, and corporate professionals as key tenants.

Marathon Nexzone's own numbers validate this:“Nearly 45% of homes are currently on rent,” says Samyag Shah.“These are professionals working across Navi Mumbai's corporate parks.”

The airport's first commercial operations began on December 25, 2025, triggering what analysts describe as a real estate“gold rush.”

Experts now forecast sustained rental absorption as NMIA expands its routes and as the proposed Aerocity, Metro Line 8, and logistics hubs cement Panvel's role as a new employment magnet.

Why NRIs find the valuations attractive

For many expatriates, Panvel offers what older Mumbai suburbs no longer can: larger, better-planned homes at lower price points.

“Panvel allows NRIs to own a much larger 3 or 4 BHK home at prices comparable to much smaller units in older suburbs,” says Samyag Shah.

Additionally, early-entry pricing in an upcoming Aerotropolis offers long-term upside.“Airport-led micro-markets have historically shown stronger and more stable appreciation,” notes Bhavesh Shah.

The decade ahead: Mumbai's next growth engine

Both leaders share a common outlook: the next 5–10 years will redefine Panvel.

Bhavesh Shah describes the coming phase as one where Panvel becomes a“self-sustained urban ecosystem” driven by global connectivity and continuous employment activity.

Samyag Shah agrees, predicting Panvel will“shift from being an investment location to a place people actively choose to live.” He points to the visible pipeline: the NMIA, Atal Setu, upcoming metro lines, the proposed BKC 2.0 at Kharghar, and the vision for Mumbai 3.0 creating a multi‐layered growth story.

As Mumbai evolves into a two‐airport metropolitan system, Panvel is transitioning from a peripheral suburb into a strategic global gateway. For NRIs who track infrastructure-led growth and long-term asset appreciation, the Aerotropolis isn't just a real estate opportunity - it is Mumbai's next economic frontier.