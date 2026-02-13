Air Arabia Reports Record Dh1.8 Billion Profit As Passenger Demand Surges In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air Arabia on Thursday reported the strongest financial performance in its history, posting a record Dh1.8 billion in net profit before tax for 2025, driven by robust passenger growth and continued network expansion. The Sharjah-based low‐cost carrier said full‐year revenue rose 15 per cent to Dh7.78 billion, supported by a 16 per cent increase in passengers to 21.8 million and the addition of 30 new routes across its global network.

The airline's operating capacity expanded 10 per cent across its six hubs during the year, pushing the average seat load factor to 85 per cent, four points higher than in 2024. Air Arabia's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of 30 fils per share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani said the record results reflect disciplined execution of the airline's growth strategy despite geopolitical challenges, inflationary pressures and supply‐chain constraints.“We delivered sustainable profitability while expanding our network, optimizing capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency,” he said, adding that continued fleet and network investments have positioned the airline for its next phase of growth.

The airline also closed the year with a strong fourth quarter. Net profit for Q4 2025 rose 15 per cent to Dh405 million, while quarterly revenue jumped 26 per cent to Dh2.12 billion. Passenger numbers increased 22 per cent to more than 5.7 million, lifting the load factor to 87 per cent.

Air Arabia expanded its fleet to 90 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft by year-end, after adding nine A320 family jets-including five new A320neos from its 120‐aircraft order. Liquidity remained strong, with Dh5.3 billion in cash and equivalents.

The carrier also strengthened its sustainability credentials, maintaining an MSCI ESG“AA” rating and receiving improved assessments from S\&P Global and CDP. Its first A320neo, offering up to 20 per cent lower fuel burn, joined the fleet in 2025.

Air Arabia continued to gain industry recognition, securing multiple regional and global awards, including“Low-Cost Carrier of the Year” and a place among Forbes Middle East's Top 100 Listed Companies.

Looking ahead, Al Thani said the airline will focus on expanding its multi‐hub network, boosting capacity in high‐demand markets and driving further operational efficiencies to support long‐term growth.