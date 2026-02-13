UAE Astronomers Spot Bright Comet Residents Can Watch With Binoculars Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE astronomers spotted a bright comet in the sky which residents can now spot with binoculars from dark locations.

First discovered on January 3, the celestial body was initially visible only through large telescopes. Since then, its brightness has been increasing, reaching a magnitude of 6, according to observations by the Al-Khatm Astronomical Observatory.

The comet is expected to grow even brighter, reaching the third magnitude; once it does so, stargazers can watch it with their naked eye.

Named C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), the comet will pass close to Earth on October 21, at a distance of 90 million km.

Orbiting the sun once every 1350 years, the comet will reach its closest point to the sun on November 8. In the image, the comet appears green due to the ionisation of carbon molecules caused by ultraviolet rays from the sun.

The images of the comet were taken between 4.10am and 5am, with a total exposure time of 42 minutes, compiled from 84 images, each with a 30-second exposure.

A 4-inch refractor telescope, a colour camera, and a light pollution filter were used.

Where to look for the comet

The comet is currently visible in the eastern sky before dawn. Starting October 15, it will approach the Sun, becoming an evening object visible in the western sky after sunset.

The best period to observe the comet is between October 17 and 27. The comet with be at its brightest, farther from the Sun; the sky will also be free from moonlight.



