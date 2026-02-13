UAE Gets First Win In T20 World Cup With 5-Wicket Victory Over Canada

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE registered their first win of the Twenty20 World Cup after half-centuries by Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan secured a five-wicket victory over Canada in a Group D match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 151 for victory, UAE slumped to 66-4 in the 13th over before a rapid 84-run stand between Aryansh and Sohaib set up their win with two balls to spare.

Aryansh made 74 not out, while Sohaib produced a 29-ball blitz of 51.

After electing to bat, Canada posted a competitive 150-7 with Harsh Thaker (50) and Navneet Dhaliwal (34) contributing useful runs.

UAE seamer Junaid Siddique claimed five of Canada's seven wickets, conceding 35 runs in his four overs.

Left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar wrecked UAE's top order, claiming the wickets of Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar and Harshit Kaushik to put Canada on top but Aryansh proved immovable and brought up his fifty off 41 balls.

Sohaib, who hit four sixes, put UAE's chase back on track with a 28-ball fifty before falling in the final over.

UAE leapfrogged Afghanistan into third place in the group - behind New Zealand and South Africa, who are level on four points from two matches.



