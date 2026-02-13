DDF Tennis Reveals Major Expansion Plan With New Court 1 And Enhanced Centre Court

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) will usher in the start of a new era for one of the Middle East's most iconic sporting events with plans revealed for an extensive two-phase redevelopment that will transform the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and surrounding Aviation Club Tennis Complex.

Initial enhancements will debut at this month's event, with the full transformation completed ahead of the 2027 Championships.

Designed to elevate the player experience and enhance fan engagement, the expansion marks the most significant upgrade to the Al Garhoud venue in its 30-year history. The redesign, which is being led by specialist stadium design consultancy BDP Pattern and with Turner & Townsend as project managers, positions the Championships as a tournament reflective of Dubai's global reputation as a world-class host city for international sporting events.

The 2026 Championships, which get under way on Sunday, will introduce a temporary 2,000-seat Court 1 alongside initial enhancements to public areas, offering fans a first glimpse of the redevelopment.

The permanent Tournament Village layout and wider spectator upgrades are planned for delivery for the 2027 edition, with the redevelopment second phase also seeing the capacity of Centre Court increasing by approximately 50%, with an additional 2,500 seats, alongside upgrades to the concourse, seating and hospitality areas.

Welcoming the sport's biggest stars for two weeks of elite action in 2026, the 26th edition of the women's WTA 1000 event runs from February 15-21, followed by the 34th men's ATP 500 tournament from February 22-28.

“These redevelopment works, which are scheduled over two years, represent a defining moment for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and underline our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for players, fans, and partners alike,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chair of the Tournament Organising Committee.

“For more than three decades, this venue has been central to Dubai's sporting identity, and these upgrades and expansions ensure we continue to raise the bar in line with the city's global ambitions. The new Court 1 and expanded fan zones will be in place for the 2026 tournament, with the Centre Court expansion and upgrade available for the 2027 tournament. These changes will transform how our community engages with the event.”

A centerpiece of the redevelopment for 2026 is the new temporary Court 1, located adjacent to the main stadium. Fans can register for free via Ticketmaster for access to the new show Court 1, which is designed to host high-profile matches from both the WTA 1000 and ATP 500 draws, while increasing capacity during early round matches.

Giving the opportunity to enjoy championship tennis in a premium environment, supporters can also watch high-profile matches, for free with registration, on the other side courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Fan-zone upgrades will begin in 2026 with selected enhancements introduced in the southern side initially. The fully reimagined Northern and Southern Fan Village, including activation areas, shaded seating zones and expanded F&B offerings, is scheduled for rollout as part of the 2027 completion.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and we are proud to elevate every aspect of the tournament experience,” said Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free.

“Our priority has always been to create an atmosphere where players feel at home and fans enjoy world-class entertainment both on and off the court. The upgraded facilities reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. These changes will enrich the energy and accessibility of the Championships, ensuring that everyone who walks through our gates in 2026 feels the unique spirit and hospitality that Dubai is known for.”

Starting this Sunday, February 15, the WTA 1000 tournament will see 18 of the world's Top 20 players compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, including reigning Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva, World No1 Aryna Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Świątek and many more. Then from February 23-28, it's the men's turn to shine with the ATP 500 tournament attracting top-ranked players and fan favourites to Dubai.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Championships, with prices starting from Dh65. For full details, visit dubaidutyfreetennischampionships or ticketmaster

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.



