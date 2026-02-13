Meydan Provides Its Own Excitement As Carnival Heats Up On Eve Of $20M Saudi Cup

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Racing's global spotlight shifts to Riyadh on Saturday for the fifth running of the $20 million Saudi Cup, the richest race in the world, but first, Friday night at Meydan provides a compelling prelude, with its own high-class contests and Dubai Racing Carnival storylines ready to unfold.

With several Saudi contenders likely to reroute to Dubai for the 30th anniversary of the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 28, the Carnival rolls on with a competitive eight-race card sponsored by long-standing pillar partner Longines.

Racing fever is tangible, and Meydan is right in the thick of it.

A full field of 14 lines up for the official feature, the Dh 250,000 Longines Spirit Pilot Flyback Handicap over 1400 metres, with three of the contenders having aced their last starts. The key runners appear to be Charlie Appleby's Beccali, a progressive type who looks ready to strike again, and the Hamad Al Jehani-trained English Oak, who is consistent and dangerous at this level.

British horses have enjoyed a strong Carnival campaign, and two contenders fly the flag for a nation where racing is known as the 'Sport of Kings', a title rooted in centuries of royal patronage.

The Fingal Raven arrives at Meydan fresh from a recent victory, with trainer Jamie Osborne likely harbouring bigger ambitions for the progressive four-year-old son of Irish stallion Mehmas.

Osborne commented:“He seems to have bounced out of his win a fortnight ago. This will probably require a lifetime best, but he has the ability to step up again. The draw could have been kinder.”

Richard Spencer, who trains out of the Sefton Lodge Stables in Newmarket, expects improvement from Hawksbill, whose last run came after a troubled start.

“Hawksbill ran well (5th) on his first start in Meydan, but the last day Saffie's (Osborne, jockey) iron kicked out leaving the stalls which lit him up, and he was far too keen,” said Spencer.“We're dropping back to the seven furlongs (1400 metres) so hopefully he can settle, and we'll see a better performance than we did on his last start.”

Seven furlongs on the Meydan turf rewards tactical speed, and a strong early tempo could set it up for a closer. The Fingal Raven must overcome stall 13, which is never easy over this trip, but trainer Jamie Osborne already has five Carnival winners under his belt, so momentum counts.

One of the key supporting races is the Longines Primaluna Handicap (2000m Turf), where Silver Sword bids for a second Carnival win.“Silver Sword loves Dubai,” said trainer South African-born but UK-based Dylan Cunha.“This is a good spot for him. He's in great form, and I expect the usual solid performance back up in trip.”

Race four, the Longines Spirit Pilot Handicap (1600m Dirt), is another interesting contest, where British horse Gun Carriage finally draws well after delivering some eye-catching efforts in defeat.

“Gun Carriage finally has a good draw (1),” said Cunha.“He's run really well without winning... I hope to see him get it right on Friday.”

Strong opposition includes Bhupat Seemar's Laasudood, who also carries the hopes of Canadian superstar jockey Chantal Sutherland, aiming for her first win since a serious riding accident at Gulfstream Park on May 6, 2023. In that incident, Sutherland suffered a complete break of her left humerus along with other injuries, and her return to the saddle in Dubai marks a remarkable comeback in her career.

Saudi Cup weekend may grab the headlines, but Dubai's racing story is still being written.

KT selections:

Race 1: Af Yatwa'ad

Race 2: La Yetal

Race 3: War Hawk

Race 4: Laasudood

Race 5: Beccali

Race 6: Elusive Trevor

Race 7: Saarim

Race 8: No Escape

Day's Best: Beccali

Milestones, surprises, and birthday cheers as the Carnival makes more history at Meydan

