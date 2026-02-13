UAE Cricket Fans Shell Out Up To Dh7,000 To Watch India-Pakistan Match In Colombo

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cricket fans in the UAE are spending over Dh6,500 for a weekend trip to Colombo to watch the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 clash live in the stadium on Sunday. With airfares rising and hotel rates moving up ahead of the match, the total cost of attending the game has increased.

According to a Khaleej Times analysis, the airfare showed that return tickets from Dubai to Colombo during the match period are currently averaging around Dh3,700, depending on the flying dates and availability at the time of booking.

Direct flights departing on Friday are averaging around Dh1,680 for the onward journey, while return tickets three days later are around Dh1,200. For those travelling on Saturday, onward fares are averaging around Dh2,000, and Tuesday returns are around Dh1,600. Travel agents say most bookings have been made in recent weeks, which has led to increased prices as the match approaches.

Among those travelling is Jahanzeb, a Pakistani businessman based in Dubai. He said that he makes it a point to watch India-Pakistan matches in the stadium whenever possible. He has taken a break from work to attend the game in Colombo.

“I always try to watch this rivalry live. The stadium atmosphere is completely different,” he said.

Jahanzeb booked his return ticket a few days ago and paid Dh2,300 before fares increased. He is flying out on Friday and returning on Tuesday, turning the trip into a long weekend.

He also booked a hotel in central Colombo for three nights at a cost of approximately Dh2,200. According to current listings, a four-day stay in a five-star property during the match weekend is averaging between Dh1,800 and Dh4,000, depending on the hotel and location.

Match ticket prices vary depending on seating category, but mid-range seats are between Dh400 and Dh600. In addition to flights, hotel stays, and match tickets, fans are also budgeting for local transport, airport transfers, food, and short sightseeing trips, which can add another Dh600 to Dh800 to the overall spending.

When all expenses are combined, the cost of a short weekend trip can easily reach Dh6,000 to Dh7,000.

“It is expensive, but India-Pakistan is not an ordinary match,” said Jahanze. b.

Easy visa process, strong demand

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Travel and Tourism, said there is strong demand among die-hard cricket followers from both countries.

“There is heavy demand among fans. The visa process is easy for both nations, and Sri Lanka is already a popular tourist destination,” he said.

“Many travelers are planning to combine the match with a short vacation before Ramadan starts. Such matches come only once in several years, and people do not want to miss the stadium experience.”

He added that hotel fares have also increased and that even a single high-profile match like this can give a temporary boost to tourism activity in Colombo.



