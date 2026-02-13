Iran Sacks Local TV Boss After Anti-Khamenei 'Slip'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iranian authorities have dismissed a provincial television director after a reporter appeared to call for the death of the country's supreme leader.

The incident happened during Wednesday's live broadcast of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

During the live feed, the reporter Musab Rasoulizad was describing the turnout at the rallies, and repeating chants heard in the crowd such as "Allahu Akbar", God is Great.

He then said "Marg bar Khamenei" (Death to Khamenei), rather one of the chants typically heard at government-organised such rallies, which include "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

"The broadcast director of Hamoun provincial TV channel has been dismissed following an error that occurred on the provincial network," state television said on Wednesday.

"The transmission operator and broadcast supervisor were suspended. Other staff found at fault were also referred to the disciplinary committee."

It added that the decision was made in order to "maintain professional discipline and safeguard the media's reputation".

In a later video, Rasoulizad appeared to apologise for what he called a "slip of the tongue and a blunder which was broadcast and became a pre-text for anti-revolutionaries".

Wednesday's rallies took place weeks after mass anti-government protests in Iran, which erupted late December against the rising cost of living, peaked last month.

Tehran has acknowledged that more than 3,000 people died during the unrest, including members of the security forces and innocent bystanders, and attributed the violence to "terrorist acts".

Iranian authorities said the protests began as peaceful demonstrations before turning into "foreign-instigated riots" involving killings and vandalism.

International organisations have put the toll far higher.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says 7,002 people, including 6,506 protesters, were killed during protests.