Kanpur Car Crash: Indian Tobacco Baron's Son Arrested After 4 Days, Released On Bail In Hours

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Indian businessman's son, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running over several people while driving his Lamborghini in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, over the weekend, was released the same day after posting Rs20,000 (about Dh800) bail.

Shivam Mishra, 35, son of tobacco baron K.K. Mishra, also argued his own case in the court.

A preliminary probe by the police, who had CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, revealed that Mishra's luxury car – a Lamborghini Revuelto, estimated to be valued at Rs100 million (Dh4.04 million) – was speeding before it hit several people on the main road.

The police asserted on Thursday that Shivam was driving the car, and sought a 14-day remand, claiming Shivan earlier evaded investigators and was not cooperating.

Earlier, videos showed private security personnel pulling a man believed to be Shivam out of the driver's seat immediately after the crash and taking him away in another SUV. An initial police report on the incident listed an unidentified driver as the accused, but Shivam's name was later added after evidence emerged of his role.

A man claiming to be the actual driver had earlier gone to a local court in Kanpur to surrender himself. But the court refused his plea, asserting that the business tycoon's son was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Revuelto, estimated to be valued at Rs100 million (Dh4.04 million).

The person who claimed to be the driver said Shivam was seated next to him and was not driving the vehicle.“I was driving when he suddenly collapsed on me,” said the driver, who identified himself as 'Mohan'.“I panicked and tried to hold him with one hand. The car first hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and then stopped," The vehicle's automatic locking system delayed his exit, and he had to shift Shivam to the driver's seat before stepping out.

Shivam's family claims that he suffers from epilepsy and was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Taufeeq, an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver, who sustained injuries in the accident, initially lodged a complaint. However, it was claimed by Shivam's legal team that he was not pursuing the case and had opted for a mutual settlement.



