Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Has Only 15% Vision In Right Eye, Son Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan has reportedly lost most of his vision in his right eye as the jailed politician continues to be denied medical attention, his son Kasim Khan revealed on Thursday, February 12.

The younger son of two, in a post online, said his father had only 15% eyesight remaining in his right eye according to reports received by the family.

"This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail. The responsibility lies squarely with the regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty," he said.

Kasim and his elder brother, Suleiman, currently reside in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith.

According to media reports, Khan reportedly started experiencing blurriness and hazy vision about three months ago when he was visited by his lawyer. Despite his lawyer Salman Safdar informing the jail superintendent, no action was taken and his eyesight worsened.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities said Khan had received a medical procedure at a hospital on January 24, after which he was "fine and healthy".

"This physical deterioration is happening under their orders, their watch and their responsibility. They have manipulated and warped the justice system in order to keep my father in solitary confinement," added Kasim.

Khan's condition was reportedly diagnosed as a blood clot in his eye which has worsened over time.

After the report was submitted, the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered a medical team to be formed and sent to examine the ex-PM. The order also stated that telephone conversations between Khan and his sons at Adiala Jail be permitted, where he is currently held.

"My brother and I are still being denied visas to see our father as his health deteriorates. History will record this injustice. We urge human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to confront this persecution and ensure those responsible face consequences."

The family has repeatedly sought access for Khan's personal physician, who has not been allowed to examine him for more than a year.

Khan, 72, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

His first conviction centred on accusations that he unlawfully sold gifts received in office, in a proceeding widely referred to as the Toshakhana case.

Later verdicts added lengthy jail terms, including 10 years on accusations of leaking a diplomatic cable and 14 years in a separate graft case tied to the Al Qadir Trust, a charity project prosecutors say figured in improper land deals.

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says the prosecutions aim to exclude him from public life and elections.

With inputs from Reuters



