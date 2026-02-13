Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oman Warns Against Diving Near Orca Whales To Film Them After Viral Video

Oman Warns Against Diving Near Orca Whales To Film Them After Viral Video


2026-02-13 02:53:19
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The environmental authority in Oman has issued an advisory, urging people to avoid unsafe behaviour near marine wildlife.

A video of a man diving near an orca to film it has been making the rounds online. The authority said that such an act "is incorrect and poses a serious risk to personal safety".

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

It added: "The orca whale is a powerful marine animal with a wild nature. It is not trained, and its behaviour cannot be predicted. It may act aggressively if it feels threatened."

It also urged the public to limit viewing to from a boat or from a safe distance, and to refrain from diving or approaching marine creatures, in order to protect lives and respect wildlife.

ALSO READ
  • How one rescue by diver in Fujairah put UAE on global marine conservation map
  • Look: Face to face with a giant, swimming with whale sharks in Indian Ocean

MENAFN13022026000049011007ID1110738976



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search