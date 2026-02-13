Oman Warns Against Diving Near Orca Whales To Film Them After Viral Video

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The environmental authority in Oman has issued an advisory, urging people to avoid unsafe behaviour near marine wildlife.

A video of a man diving near an orca to film it has been making the rounds online. The authority said that such an act "is incorrect and poses a serious risk to personal safety".

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

It added: "The orca whale is a powerful marine animal with a wild nature. It is not trained, and its behaviour cannot be predicted. It may act aggressively if it feels threatened."

It also urged the public to limit viewing to from a boat or from a safe distance, and to refrain from diving or approaching marine creatures, in order to protect lives and respect wildlife.



How one rescue by diver in Fujairah put UAE on global marine conservation map Look: Face to face with a giant, swimming with whale sharks in Indian Ocean

ALSO READ