Oman Warns Against Diving Near Orca Whales To Film Them After Viral Video
A video of a man diving near an orca to film it has been making the rounds online. The authority said that such an act "is incorrect and poses a serious risk to personal safety".
It added: "The orca whale is a powerful marine animal with a wild nature. It is not trained, and its behaviour cannot be predicted. It may act aggressively if it feels threatened."
It also urged the public to limit viewing to from a boat or from a safe distance, and to refrain from diving or approaching marine creatures, in order to protect lives and respect wildlife.
