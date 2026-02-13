Valentine's Day Now Thrives In India As Gen Z Reshapes Cultural Norms

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Valentine's Day in India has undergone significant changes in recent years. In the past, there were several detractors, including some political parties and fringe groups, who would stir up opposition to the celebrations.

Now, tens of thousands of youngsters, mostly living in large cities, are celebrating the event in a big way.

Love week

Interestingly, Valentine's Day (February 14) has ballooned into Valentine's Week in many Indian cities, with marketers capitalising on the opportunities that are available.

It begins with Rose Day (February 7) and continues with Propose Day (Feb 8), Chocolate Day (Feb 9), Teddy Day (Feb 10), Promise Day (Feb 11), Hug Day (Feb 12), Kiss Day (Feb 13), and the big one, Valentine's Day (Feb 14).

There are states like Goa and cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and scores of others across the country that are also eagerly hoping to capitalise on the celebrations.

Guwahati in Assam, for instance, has emerged as a major celebration destination with packed flights bringing in thousands of youngsters to the city, where most hotel rooms are now almost fully booked. Even events like 'Valentine's Jam, Together, Out Loud' are drawing in the young crowd.

Many hill stations in India and beach resorts across the western and southern coastlines are also promoting Valentine's Day and week as a great time to travel and enjoy life.

The few opponents who used to attack such events are surprisingly lying low this time. What could be the reason? We don't know. Perhaps they have taken a leaf from Bad Bunny's recent Super Bowl halftime show, where a huge billboard message read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."



