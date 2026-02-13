Ramadan 2026: Australia Announces Official Start Of Holy Month

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The holy month of Ramadan 2026 (1447H) will begin in Australia on Thursday (February 19, 2026), the Australian Fatwa Council has announced.

While the first day of the holy month falls on Thursday, the first night of Ramadan - including Taraweeh prayers - will be observed earlier, on Wednesday (February 18), after sunset (following Isha prayer), the Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, confirmed. The decision was made following consultations with imams nationwide.

Ramadan prayer timings

The Council explained that on Tuesday (February 17), sunset in Sydney will be at 7.45pm AEST (1.45pm UAE time) while the new moon will be born later that night at 11.01pm (5.01pm UAE time). In Perth, sunset will be at 7.04pm AWST (3.04pm), with the new moon born at 8.01pm (4.01pm UAE time).

Because the new moon will be born after sunset across Australia, Ramadan cannot begin on the evening of February 17, the statement said.

The Grand Mufti and the Australian Fatwa Council determine the start of Ramadan based on the timing of the new moon's birth in relation to sunset. If the new moon is born after sunset, the month does not start that evening.

The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledged that some scholars may follow different methods in determining the beginning of Ramadan and urged Muslims to respect differing opinions while working towards unity within the community.

In his message, Dr Abu Mohamad also called on Muslims to dedicate the holy month to fasting, prayer and supplication, asking Allah to protect nations, spread peace and security, and ease suffering around the world - especially for those in Gaza, Palestine.

He concluded by praying for blessings upon Australian Muslims and the wider Muslim world. "May Allah bless this Holy Month for you, your family, the Australian Muslim community and the entire Muslim world and may your worship and fasting be accepted this year."



