Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, GFZ Says

2026-02-13 02:53:17
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Friday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

  • Pakistan: Magnitude 6 quake kills one person, brings down houses
  • 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, NCM says

