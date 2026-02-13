403
5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, GFZ Says
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.ALSO READ
- Pakistan: Magnitude 6 quake kills one person, brings down houses 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, NCM says
